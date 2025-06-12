Ron DeSantis Describes How Florida Deals With Lunatic Rioters, And It'll Make Spineless Gavin Newsom Faint

Floridians have the green-light to fix this nonsense before it ever begins, according to Ron DeSantis.

What's been happening out in Los Angeles for nearly a week now is pretty embarrassing, not only for insufferable, greasy, scumbag Gavin Newsom, but for the entire country.

It's gross, Gavin. It's pathetic, Karen Bass. It makes everyone here look bad. This is America, not a Third World country. Act like it.

Anyway, that's why I live in Florida. Well, it's one of the reasons I live in Florida. That, the whole no-state-income-tax thing, and the fact that we all ignored COVID for two years.

But Law & Order is probably atop the list, because I have two kids and prefer not to have to check the police scanner every time we want to go downtown.

Now, how would Florida handle what's currently going on in LA? Well, for starters, it would never get that far here. I promise, it just wouldn't. We're adults in this state, run by an adult.

But, if it did, let's ask Gov. Ron DeSantis what our next steps would be!

Gavin Newsom is such a child

Yes! God, I love this state. Love Ron DeSantis. A Vance/DeSantis ticket in 2028 would feed families for generations. The Dems shouldn't even bother showing up if that ever materializes.

Anyway, it's just so simple, yet the Libs out in LA just refuse to grow any balls whatsoever. Gavin Newsom, specifically, is so weak, and so spineless, and such a coward. He's destroyed that entire state, specifically LA. Just completely wrecked it.

It's a rundown, apocalyptic wasteland now filled with homeless drug addicts and pro-Palestine flags. Mix in a purple-haired Starbucks barista every few blocks and a dude posing as a woman, and BOOM – you've got Gavin Newsom's California in a nutshell.

And the funniest part of this whole thing? The part that nobody has really reported on yet? The fact that, while his city burns down, Gavin is just … picking fights on Twitter like a 12-year-old.

Like, look at some of these tweets:

He's such a scumbag. He's the kid at school who thinks he's hip and cool and progressive, but really, people despise him. They think he's such a weirdo.

That's Gavin Newsom. Imagine if Ron DeSantis was having public dick-measuring contests … on social media! … during a hurricane? Like, come on, dude. Quit acting like a child and fix your state!

But Gavin doesn't care. Remember – none of the Dems really care. It's all optics. All virtue-signaling. All for show.

Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, has given us down here in Florida the green-light to end this madness before it ever begins.

Choose your fighter.