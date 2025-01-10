Ron DeSantis Chews Up A Woke Reporter And Spits Her Out With Hard Truths About Gavin Newsom

There ain't a governor in the country – and that's including Canada! – that's had to handle more high-stress situations than Florida's Ron DeSantis.

Sorry, but it's true. And it's true by a widdddddddddde margin.

We have 14 hurricanes a year hit us down here, and, lately, they've all been devastating. Every summer, it's chaos. Last year, Helene and Milton tore us to shreds. It's the worst. My yard is still in shambles. I haven't had a functioning fence in months. Thank God I like our neighbors, because we all share a yard at this point.

Anyway, DeSantis routinely dominates hurricane preparedness in a way no Florida governor ever has. Seriously, I've lived here my whole life, and it's insane how good this guy is at handling a natural disaster.

It's not just that, though. It's elections. It was COVID. You name it, and DeSantis has Florida five steps ahead of everyone else in the country.

So, when some disgusting, woke, loser reporter tried to bait our great governor last night at Donald Trump's little meet-n-greet at Mar-a-Lago, it turned real ugly, real fast.

Roll tape!

Once again, Ron DeSantis is right

My God. Go home, little girl! This is Ron's state. Did you forget? We're a no-nonsense, law & order state that doesn't put up with woke BS and ridiculous political narratives. Not here. Take that crap up north.

And Ron DeSantis is 1000000% right, too. The media – at least nationally – won't dare say a bad word about Gavin Newsom, or any other Big D governor in this country. That's a big no-no. Pretty sure it's in the MSNBC handbook not to say a bad thing about a Democrat. That's Woke 101. You learn that at orientation!

Could you imagine if Gavin Newsom was a Republican? He'd be getting eaten alive right now over the disaster that's going on in his state. It would be a bloodbath. Rachel Maddow would've already called for some hard jail time. The wackos at The View would've been in tears and calling for a hanging in the street. That one dummy at ABC who just pinned up his jacket on live TV while houses burned all around him would've fainted.

But because Newsom is a Dem? Crickets. Nothing. Nada. Zilch. You don't dare say a bad thing about the almighty Gavin Newsom. He believes in climate change and diversity. He's the Chosen One. He's a Big D!

When it comes to Ron DeSantis, though? Buddy, it is GAME ON in Florida for the woke media. They love going after him.

"GiVe mE aN eXaMpLe, ZaCh!"

Sure thing:

Wonder why, Ian?! Can't quite put my finger on it.

See what I mean? They're all so predictable, and so insufferable, and somehow, they don't see it. They really don't see it.

Amazing.

Oh well. Thank God I live in Florida. God, I love it down here. Ain't ever leaving!