ABC's David Muir Ripped For Caring About His Wardrobe During California Wildfires

Amid the ongoing devastating Los Angeles wildfires, in which people are literally fleeing for their lives, ABC News' David Muir had time to focus on his wardrobe.

Muir was on location in the Pacific Palisades doing a live television hit when he turned around and accidentally revealed that he was using clothesline pins to make his bright yellow emergency jacket fit tighter in order to show off his physique.

The 51-year-old ABC anchor, who you may recall, was also one of the moderators at the first Donald Trump - Kamala Harris debate, had multiple pins attached to his jacket. And social media absolutely laid into him for being a narcissist.

"If you care about how your waistline looks while people's entire lives are ablaze right next to you, you're an absolute douchebag," wrote one viewer.



"This make-up wearing mofo clothes pins to pull in the fire jack he's wearing as a prop, so he would look snacky for TV," wrote another.

LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO RAGE

One of my favorite comments was when someone mocked the TV news anchors that focus more on themselves in disaster zones than the actual people they are supposed to be reporting on.

"You know it's serious when Anderson Cooper shows up in his black tee and David Muir clothes-pins his jacket!" mocked one TV viewer.

With at least five major wildfires still burning at 0% containment, tens of thousands of California residents have evacuated parts of Los Angeles County with wind gusts expected to pick up later today.

One can only hope that David Muir will put as much focus and attention on holding Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom accountable as he does his own clothes.