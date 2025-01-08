Police Academy Star Steve Guttenberg Helps Victims Escape Fires

Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg sprung into action yesterday, only this time it wasn't a movie - his Palisades Park, California, neighborhood was being engulfed by wildfire flames.

The actor was interviewed by a CNN street reporter, who at first didn't even recognize the actor, as the longtime Police Academy character begged anyone that was watching and in the area to leave their keys in their car if they had to abandon them due to the uncontrolled wildfire rage.

POLICE ACADEMY STAR HELPS WILDFIRE VICTIMS ESCAPE

The reason?

As Guttenberg explained, if people ditch their cars, it makes it EXTREMELY difficult for rescue workers and firefighters to get to where they need to go because the roads are blocked by their abandoned cars. Videos on social media showed bulldozers being used to try and clear cars that were left behind as residents literally ran for their lives to escape the growing inferno.

"I spent all day moving these cars up on the hill, trying to [move them] so the fire trucks could get through," Guttenberg said live on CNN. "There were mothers who were having panic attacks [and] little kids crying. … The cars were bumper-to-bumper traffic for over two miles, and it was dangerous," the 66-year-old actor continued.

"There were trees coming down on Sunset Boulevard… Gelson’s grocery store, the Palisades Playhouse theater and the Palisades Woman’s Club all on fire… All of Temescal Canyon is on fire, both sides. All the houses; the school is on fire."

Authorities are calling the major wildfires an "unprecedented disaster," as over tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate. As of current writing, the fires are all 0% contained, with high winds expected to only make things worse throughout this morning and into the afternoon.

One eyewitness called the fire an "apocalyptic scene."