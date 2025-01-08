Apocalyptic Video Shows Two Men And A Dog Trapped In A Home Surrounded By Palisades Fire

Look, I don't want to dabble too much into the California wildfires right now, because it's literally happening in real-time. It's brutal to watch. I don't even like the state of California – mainly their governor – and this is heartbreaking stuff to see.

People are just losing their homes. Everything. And, frankly, after seeing some of these apocalyptic videos of folks STRANDED in what looks like literal hell … losing your home, and only your home, is best case scenario.

Seriously. This is a no-joke situation. Like, look at THIS video and tell me how you'd react in this situation:

What do you if you're in a wildfire like this?

My God. Nightmare fuel. I'm queasy just watching it. What do you even do in this situation? Seriously, I'm actually asking.

I don't live in California. Never will. So, I don't know how y'all handle these wildfires that break out every few years. I live in Florida. We know how to handle a hurricane. They don't bother us a bit. We usually throw parties.

Sure, we had fires like this one time down here, way back in 1998. Canceled the Firecracker 400 that summer. Sad.

But nothing like THAT. That is insane. That is terrifying. What's going on in California with these Palisades fires is terrifying. Again, what do you do? Where do you go? A lot of folks in the comments said the pool. Is that true? Is it that easy? You just jump in your pool and ride it out?

The good news is, these two fellas and their pup were rescued shortly after this video went viral. Again, no idea how you'd get to them given that the entire house is literally engulfed in flames, but the great firefighters of Southern California know way more than I do. Thank God for that.

Anyway, it's awful watching all of this unfold in real-time. Nothing anyone can really do until the wind dies down, and that's not happening until later today, according to Google.

Not gonna lie, this new year ain't off to the best start. Let's turn this thing around, QUICK.