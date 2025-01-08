L.A. Mayor Is Ripped For Africa Trip As City Burns

The Mayor of Los Angeles is in Africa as her city burns to the ground in what has been described as an "apocalyptic" situation as wildfires rage across Southern California.

Yes, that's right.

Democratic Mayor Karen Bass has been in Ghana for the last couple of days to celebrate the Ghanaian President's inauguration, despite meteorologists and officials warning California residents days ago of a potentially deadly wildfire situation that unfortunately came to be true.

Yet, the incompetent Mayor Bass, who previously slashed funding to the Los Angeles Fire Department by over $15 million, decided to continue with her trip and fly halfway across the world and STILL hadn't returned by Wednesday morning. Media outlet INKL has reported that Bass is on her way back to the United States, although the Mayor's office has not responded to any requests for a comment or statement.

Meanwhile, over 50,000 people have faced mandatory evacuations with tens of thousands more on high alert as firefighters are desperate to find water to combat the multiple massive wildfires.

Unfortunately, once again, citizens are learning that elections have consequences.

Needless to say, social media has not been too kind to Mayor Karen Bass. But unfortunately, it may be too little, too late.