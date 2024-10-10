Ron DeSantis Demolishes Kamala Harris On Hurricane Response

Vice President Kamala Harris' attempt to politicize Hurricane Milton has backfired in spectacular fashion. Harris tried to score some political points at Ron DeSantis' expense, telling reporters in a rare interaction that she had tried to call him and he'd ignored her call.

Turns out though, DeSantis had no idea she'd even tried to call. And he found an unlikely ally in President Joe Biden, who praised DeSantis repeatedly and said they'd worked together successfully with no communication problems.

It was a stunning rebuke for Harris, an about-face for Biden, and provided DeSantis with an opportunity to once again demonstrate why he's the best communicator and governor in the country. In an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC, DeSantis explained how in his years as governor, he's never once interacted with Harris on any substantive issue, that he's worked with both Biden and Trump through storms in the past, and that her comments were a clear attempt to score cheap political points.

"I am working with the president of the United States, I'm working with the director of FEMA, marshalling all my state assets," DeSantis said. "We've been doing this now nonstop for over two weeks between Helene and this. And so if there's anything I can leverage to benefit my people, I'm going to do it. The fact of the matter is they put a story, I didn't even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process. And I've been dealing with these storms in Florida under both Trump and Biden, neither of them ever politicized it. And in fact, all the storms I've dealt with under this administration, although I've worked well with the president, she has never called in Florida, she has never offered any support. So what she's doing is she's trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign. So as the governor here who's leading this, I don't have time to for those games. I don't care about her campaign, obviously I'm not a supporter of hers, but she has no role in this process."

Ron DeSantis Exposes Kamala Harris Campaign Stunt

The DeSantis interview is as thorough of a demolition as you can have in the modern political era. And it's clear that Kamala and her campaign staff had no idea who they were dealing with.

She's never been involved in anything to help Florida and their hurricane response. But she and her team clearly thought that making a call to DeSantis would make her look more presidential. If he didn't hear about it, as he explains, she could score a political point against a top republican politician. And if she did speak to him, she could reassert that she's essentially acting president thanks to Biden's senility.

Unfortunately for her, she tried to score political points at the expense of one of the most competent, effective, intelligent political leaders in the country. And it backfired spectacularly.

DeSantis and Biden gave the same version of events, DeSantis said that he's communicated effectively with everyone who's actually involved in the response process. Harris isn't. And for a campaign that's clearly floundering, it was yet another mistake.