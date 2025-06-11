Mina Kimes Tells Bluesky Followers Not To Trust Photos, Videos Of LA Riots

More leftist propaganda from one of ESPN's best.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes, the public shouldn't trust its own eyes.

On Tuesday, Kimes flocked to Bluesky to argue that the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles are not real and a product of bad-faith media actors.

"The disparity btwn what’s actually happening in Los Angeles and the way it’s being mischaracterized is one of the biggest stress tests of modern media in recent memory," Kimes said. "Botted socials, AI, old clips, declining literacy—it’s like seeing a broken emergency response system hit by a storm."

No wonder Kimes made her argument on Bluesky, the one social media platform surely ignoring the ongoing destruction of Los Angeles.

On Tuesday alone, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said his department made 197 arrests. LA Mayor Karen Bass, whom Kimes endorsed in 2022, implemented an 8 p.m. curfew after 23 businesses were vandalized following five days of riots, looting, and violent clashes with police.

Kimes says social media is deceptive. Fair enough. To accommodate her concerns, here are various pictures taken by on-site photographers in Los Angeles from the scene of the riots:

Imagine trying to downplay such unspeakable behavior and chaos.

Further, Kimes' post is yet another example of ESPN allowing her to spread leftist propaganda despite a publicly announced "ban on politics" policy.

Last month, former ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer explained how ESPN management "yelled at" her after she posted a photo with a Republican congressman on her private social media page. And yet, Brewer's bosses didn't say a word about Kimes endorsing Bass in 2020 or Tampon Tim Walz in 2024.

We don't expect her bosses to call Kimes about her activity on Bluesky either.

Just imagine if one of Kimes' colleagues condemned the violent riots on X. ESPN would demand that person take the post down faster than Dan Orlovsky deleted a tweet with the caption, "Protect our daughters."

Again, it's not just that Kimes is spreading political talking points. Her information is also wrong.

Violent thugs are destroying Los Angeles in the name of illegal immigration. They are now targeting other major cities, like New York and Chicago. The photos and videos are not fake.

Here's an idea: ESPN should ask Mina Kimes to leave the confines of her ritzy community in Los Angeles and do live reports from the scenes of action. That way, she can show her Bluesky followers just how peaceful the protests truly are.