Country Music Star Brutally Crushed For Stupid Tweet About Los Angeles Riots

Riots have been going on for several days in Los Angeles.

Country music star Kacey Musgraves is being torn apart for a single sentence about the riots in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has seen riots and chaos in a section of the city since this past weekend. The carnage and unlawful behavior is directly tied to immigration raids being carried out by President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump responded by sending in the military, including members of the Marines.

Kacey Musgraves dragged for tweet about Los Angeles riots.

Musgraves, an incredibly popular country singer, decided to hop on X earlier in the week with a take that is getting dragged.

"If protesters can’t wear masks ICE shouldn’t be able to either," Musgraves tweeted. The tweet is clearly in response to the riots and members of government forces wearing masks as they deal with the rioters.

Trump also claimed protesters won't be allowed to wear masks, but that would be a state - not a federal - issue.

Why Musgraves felt the need to dip her toes into the immigration and riots dialogue is beyond me. She makes music for a living. She's hardly a political expert, and people didn't seem impressed on X.

Unfortunately, weighing in with hot takes about politics isn't a one-off for Musgraves. This is the same woman who thought people were running around with automatic weapons - an item highly regulated as a Class III weapon.

I'm far from a legal expert, but given the situation on the ground, I can understand why law enforcement officers would be very cautious.

Plus, having a gas mask is common sense if tear gas and smoke bombs are being lobbed around. That is nasty stuff to deal with!

Do regular cops walking a beat or working in a patrol car need a mask? No, that'd be ridiculous, but we're not dealing with a normal situation in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, there's no enforcement for the idea that protesters can't wear masks. If we've learned one thing about California post-COVID, that state loves masking up.

What do you think of Musgraves' tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.