Idiot Democrat Makes Delusional Comment About Violent Los Angeles Riots

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez proved she doesn't live in reality with a simple comment.

Sanchez represents House District 38 in California, which is southeast of Los Angeles. Why does that matter? Her district is right on the doorstep of the violent riots unfolding in Los Angeles over ICE raids.

The riots are out of control, police have been attacked and President Donald Trump responded by sending in the troops to get control of the situation.

It's a very dicey and fluid situation on the ground.

Congresswoman claims Los Angeles riots are no different than a sports celebration.

Anyone with eyes can see the severity of the situation, but don't tell that to Linda Sanchez.

Sanchez appeared on CNN and claimed the protests are "no different than when a team wins a national championship and people get overexcited and overturn vehicles and light them on fire. Local law enforcement can handle those types of situations."

Yes, this is a real comment from a sitting member of Congress.

You can watch her insanely delusional comment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For the record, any violent rioting is unacceptable, but what is unfolding in Los Angeles is nothing like a championship celebration.

A championship celebration has high vibes, and people are trying to maul, seriously injure and kill police. Look at the video below, and tell me if you've ever seen this at a sports celebration before.

I've also spent time in massive sports celebrations. The video below is from 2015 after Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. Nobody was burning cars and attacking cops.

It's pretty clear what the difference is.

Having said all of that, people do need to understand the Marines possibly being sent in is a different kind of ballgame than sending in the National Guard.

Marines aren't weekend warriors. They receive extensive training to find, close and destroy the enemy. These rioters have no idea what they're going up against if they think they're going to attack United States Marines and not get steamrolled.

Marines are fueled by nicotine, rage and brutally tough discipline and training. It's an entirely different kind of beast.

What do you think of Sanchez's idiotic comment?