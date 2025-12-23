Happy Holidays From Paige Spiranac As She Slips Into Something Festive

Paige Spiranac isn’t sitting the holidays out this year and, with any luck, that never changes. After gift wrapping her slow-motion swing over the weekend, she unleashed more content on social media Tuesday.

The world's No. 1 golf influencer has proven time and time again she isn't ever going to let the haters win. She bounces back better than anyone doing it.

It's what keeps Paige from being dragged too deep into the internet mud. She gets knocked off her feet sometimes, but she always finds a way to get back up.

She has clearly regrouped after a golf event controversy last month and is doing what she does best again, churning out pageviews. She stuffed stockings with a 2026 calendar and has been dropping more content as Christmas approaches.

It all laid the groundwork for what was to come Tuesday morning. Paige had slipped into something festive, tossed a Santa Claus hat on, and posed in front of a tree. She is all the way back on track.

Paige Spiranac Always Delivers When the Lights Are Brightest

That's the "Happy Holidays!" of someone who does nothing but show up when the lights are the brightest. She knows eyes are on her when any holiday rolls around.

What does she do? Paige Spiranac steps to the plate, she calls her shot, and then proceeds to hit the ball into the seats. It can’t be easy. If it was, everyone would do it.

The easy route would be to sit the holidays out and leave them to someone else, but that's not how she's built her brand. She's built it by performing on the biggest stages.

Paige shows up on the Fourth of July. She fires off Halloween costumes all of October. She puts together an annual calendar and makes sure to have content ready to go for Christmas. There's a reason she's still the best in the business.