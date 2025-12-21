Paige Spiranac Gift Wraps Her Slow Motion Swing, Abella Danger Leads Miami To CFP Win & Montana Tim Round 2

The Chicago Bears saved Saturday

The Chicago Bears were headed for a loss late against the Green Bay Packers with first place in the NFC North on the line. It looked like they were going to lose in ugly fashion without scoring a touchdown at home.

It was already an ugly day for football with the missed field goal-fest between Miami and Texas A&M giving way to a couple of first-round College Football Playoff blowouts.

There was also another NFL game with the Philadelphia Eagles playing with their food before putting away the Washington Commanders. Saturday was about to be a complete waste, until the Bears saved it.

Heading into the final minutes of the game, it was 16-6 and the Packers were on their way to closing out a win with Jordan Love out with a concussion. Malik Willis was playing well and making Love look like a system quarterback.

Chicago then scored 10 points in the final 1:59 of regulation and did so with the help of an onside kick. The hands team had failed Green Bay. You really hate to see it.

You also really hate to see a fumble by the Packers on 4th and 1 in overtime. It resulted in a turnover on downs for Green Bay and set the table for a Caleb Williams bomb to DJ Moore for the Chicago win.

I didn’t even need to text my Packers fan friend to rub in. This play is enough and may it haunt him long after the season is over.

For those who missed it

Last week I did an interview with a man named BJ Owens. He is, as I described him in the headline, a "toilet titan fearlessly reviewing America's bathrooms."

His bathroom reviews, which he calls BJ’s Poo Review, are one of the best things the Instagram algorithm has ever sent my way. I'm a huge fan.

Here's a sample of his work below. Go check out the interview in which he was kind enough to give us a look inside the stall. He shares everything that goes into a review.

F'ing ridiculous SEC bias - Jim T in San Diego - Spot On!

- Tim C writes:

Sean,

Avid Screencaps reader, and Jim T’s take on conference alignment and rules is Spot on.

This coming from a Columbus Ohio burb resident.

Albeit a transplant…

A little on that, I moved to the Columbus area from the Cleveland area. New boss greeted me with "you know we have professional football here", I looked at him and said you do realize where I came from and that is not true. I love when college football season starts - the golf courses empty out!

There is something wrong with college football, but also all pro sports. Jim T nailed the college issue, an article in ESPN about pro football and teams holding cities hostage over stadiums nailed that.

Unfortunately, at the end of the day, money gets its way.

Tim C

Montana wilderness

- Steve writes:

Sean,

Just who is Bob Marshal? And how did he manage to get a Montana wilderness named after him?

SeanJo

I have no idea. Here's what Google says: "The Bob Marshall Wilderness is named after Robert ‘Bob’ Marshall, a pioneering American forester, writer, and passionate conservationist who co-founded The Wilderness Society and was instrumental in advocating for the National Wilderness Preservation System, with the area designated in his honor in 1964."

Cowboys

- Tim writes:

Sean,

I agree with Phil in Florida about those dress-up cowboys. I don't see much of that in my area, but it is still ridiculous when it happens. Adults playing dress-up is disturbing.

Good day SeanJo!

- Nebraska Niemo writes:

For Phil S in Florida…

Maybe you should look to see that Florida is in the top ten of beef producers in the country before stating there is 0 cowboy work done in Florida. Maybe not in the city where you are, but it’s definitely there. Grow up, put on your board shorts and go for a swim to cool off.

Wedding Anniversary drinks and dinner

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work as always with Sunday Screencaps! Last weekend I meant to email you that Mrs. Gen X Warren M and I celebrated our wedding anniversary. We went for drinks and I grilled ribeyes at home. Plus a random sunset for you!

Take care!

SeanJo

Happy anniversary to you and Mrs. Gen X Warren M. Hopefully there are many more with drinks, grilled ribeyes and sunsets included.

Pennsylvania Mall Brawl / Baby In Stroller Victim

- Michael writes:

A further thought if it was a bell ringer.

Would be a real capper for your story if someone has a separate video of them standing at the curb, watching the brawl, ringing the bell and a 3rd person looting the contribution kettle.

Montana Tim checks in (Part 2)

Thanksgiving Feast!

- Montana Tim writes:

The Big One SeanJo! Unbelievably turkey dinner! The bird was purchased from the Hutterites. It was brined for 24 hours, cold smoked for one hour, then smoked for approximately 3-1/2 hours. It tasted better than it looks, and it looks fantastic! I have a point of contention here SeanJo….seems some of the folks there at OutKick don’t like turkey! This is too bad. I’m pretty sure they don’t like the big bird because it’s dried out and chewy. Well, the problem is the person cooking the bird obviously couldn’t par-broil shit for a buzzard! Now, I like JD Vance. He don’t like turkey. Well, curry turkey don’t sound all the appetizing! I can understand why he doesn’t like it. If he ate that plate full he would change his view very quickly! Oh, I almost forgot about the dessert!

Sugar Pumpkin Pie From Scratch!

Best pumpkin pie ever! The folks went bat-shit crazy over these. They hogged them down and bitched until I made some more.

More Pies!

Remember SeanJo and all you great folks out there in OutKick land……..

Because…….

It’s always time for pie! Two pumpkin, two huckleberry and one cherry pie for dessert! It was one hell of a feast! I might have put on a few pounds over Thanksgiving…..but that’s ok.

National Pie Day!

December first was National Pie Day! One of the great days of the year! Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and National Pie Day! Good I love this country! Just the best! Soooo…..I made some more sugar pumpkin pies for that great day! It was that or get my sorry ass beat! Needless to say…..they were quite delectable to say the least!

Chocolate Lava Bombs!

Arguably the greatest culinary creation throughout the history of humankind! In this case it was covered in a blackberry sauce! And, no…..it was much better than it looks! Well, that’s it for today SeanJo.

I hope all you good folks out there in OutKick land had a wonderful Thanksgiving and I wish you a very Merry Christmas and Happy and prosperous New Year! Montana Tim!

And The Angels Sang!

Ecstasy on a plate! Chocolate lava bomb covered with a huckleberry compote! Unbelievably delicious! Can you say decadent? Well, it is and much more! If you could even find something like this in a restaurant, it would cost you at least $30! And it’s not that difficult to make.

*Note: I had my thanksgiving dinner buddy send this pic. I thought I had taken one. I hope it’s not too late to add on if possible.

------------

That's it. Another Sunday Screencaps in the books. It's officially the week of Christmas. Part two from Montana Tim sets the table nicely as we get things going.

Hopefully you're off most, if not the entire week. If you're not, put it in cruise control until 2026. I'll be around and, as Joe mentioned, we'll be cranking out Screencaps throughout the weeks of Christmas and New Years.

The call to the bullpen as 2026 approaches has already been made. I'll see everyone next Sunday and a few extra times after that.

Merry Christmas to those who celebrate and Die Hard is not a Christmas movie. The inbox is open at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Also, go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

Numbers from:

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like: