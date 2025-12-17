Woman Refuses To Let Her Baby In A Stroller Keep Her From Joining In On A Christmas Shopping Parking Lot Brawl

If punches being traded in the snow in downtown Cincinnati for the annual SantaCon festival didn’t get you in the Christmas spirit and a holiday body slam in the bakery section of an LA Whole Foods didn’t do it, perhaps this will.

What is this? It's a touching reminder of the joys of Christmas shopping at a mall. Too many have turned their backs on an opportunity such as this. They've opted instead to shop online from the comfort of their own homes.

Remember when going to the mall meant something? These four ladies do. That's why they were at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania last Saturday.

But do not for a second get it twisted. If they needed to brawl in the parking lot, they were going to do so. Nothing was going to keep them from blooding up their knuckles. Not even a four-month-old baby in a stroller.

You feel that? That's the Christmas spirit you were missing. Wait until you see the brawl and the woman with the baby's determination to be part of the action. It's absolutely breathtaking to watch. An inspiration.

Nothing Says Christmas Like a Parking Lot Brawl Involving a Baby in a Stroller

According to FOX43, all four of the women, Oreal O. Dykes, 26, Kajah Manice Dalisa George, 30, Messiah Ali Cloud, 21, and Dykes' mother Carrie L. Bowman, 46, were charged with simple assault.

Dykes, according to the Lower Allen Township Police, is also facing an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Police say she's the one seen on video, at first, leaving the stroller unattended in the parking lot to join the fight.

She then returned to the action and kicked one of the other women while pushing the stroller. This caused the stroller to tip over and the baby to fall out onto the pavement.

Take a look at the hair-pulling, merchandise throwing chaos that resulted in cuts, bloodied knuckles, lacerations and swollen eyes. And we can't forget, one four-month-old baby on the ground. What a scene:

In addition to this video, the fight was captured by mall security cameras, which allowed officers investigating the incident to determine that Cloud and George started the fight.

Dykes and Bowman joined in after the other two ladies were already exchanging Christmas well wishes. FOX43 added that Dykes had been arraigned and had her bail set at $1,000 and the court records for everyone else were not yet available.

All in all, a successful Christmas shopping trip to the mall if you ask me. Gifts, injuries and charges were picked up by all. You couldn’t ask for anything else from a trip to the mall, not this time of year.