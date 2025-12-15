SantaCon In Cincinnati Went From Ho-Ho-Ho To Blow-For-Blow

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.

Fists were flying Saturday night in snowy downtown Cincinnati outside one of the watering holes where locals were celebrating the annual SantaCon festival where people get belligerently drunk, chase potential Mrs. Claus candidates and sometimes fight security.

Outside the Holy Grail, a bar across the street from Great American Ball Park where the Reds play, we had several Santas taking a beating from security that even included a guy that appeared to be wearing a Cousin Eddie robe trying to keep the peace.

Let's go to the action! Here at OutKick we tend to say too many videos are wild. This one IS WILD.

"Hey, get the police over here," guy is about as ridiculous as it gets. The police? Has this guy ever watched "Road House" where Patrick Swayze tells his team how to handle a bar fight?

"Take it outside. Never start anything inside the bar unless it's absolutely necessary," James Dalton, Swayze's character name, tells the bouncers he's training. "If someone gets in your face and calls you a c--ksucker, I want you to be nice," Dalton tells one of his bouncers who bristles at the thought of being nice to some drunk running his mouth.

"Ask him to walk. Be nice. If he won't walk, walk him, but be nice. If you can't walk him, one of the others will help you. Then you'll both be nice. I want you to remember it's a job, nothing personal."

And what about when it turns into a fight?

"All you have to do is watch my back and each others. Take out the trash," Dalton calmly tells his troops.

Saturday night in Cincinnati looked like the scene in Road House where Dalton tells a gang of thugs that the bar is closed. When some thug tries to cut Dalton's neck with a cockfighting gaffe attached to his cowboy boot, Dalton breaks the guy's ankle.

Then Dalton proceeds to break the guys ribs while his fellow bouncers kick the shit out of the other thugs as the fight spills into the street.

Let this be a lesson to future SantaCon troublemakers that Swayze might be gone, but Dalton's tactics live on. Some poor souls learned the hard way Saturday night.