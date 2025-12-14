There's Something About A Bakery Body Slam In Whole Foods That Reminds Us That Christmas Is Around The Corner

Most of us know we're less than two weeks away from Christmas. We don’t need a reminder, but if anyone out there does, there's something about a body slam in the bakery of a Whole Foods that gets the job done.

It could be the excitement in the air or the nervous energy of the season as people countdown the days and watch two grown men fight with one another. Or it could be the look of smashed baked goods on the floor in the aftermath.

Whatever it is, a brawl between two men in a Whole Foods in downtown Los Angeles has people thinking about the holidays. It very well could be as simple as a moment of reflection. Blame ABC 7 in LA if you must.

They dropped "season's beatings" and "'Tis the season for sparring" on a video of the bakery brawl. Could I have connected the dots without their assistance?

It's quite possible, but I have to give them credit for leading me down that path. A path that added some excitement to a Wednesday afternoon shopping trip for those in the bakery on December 10.

A Bakery Dust-Up in Downtown Los Angeles Turns Into an Unexpected Holiday Spectacle

The two men, for reasons unknown, according to ABC 7, were caught on camera wrestling with one another in what appears to be an altercation. Punches were thrown, but not many, and they didn’t look to do much damage before the body slam.

An employee can be seen trying to break things up before they got out of hand, but he didn’t have any luck. The fight was going to take some baked goods with it and there was nothing anyone could do.

Security shows up following the body slam and is able to keep the two men from resuming action and destroying any more delicious food in the bakery.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the fight at the Whole Foods was reported around 2:42 pm on December 10 and that both men had left the store before officers arrived on the scene. They're currently investigating the matter.

Chalk it up to "season's beatings." Merry Christmas from the Whole Foods bakery.