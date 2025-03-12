Woman Body Slammed During Fight At Gas Station Over Prom Dress Sale Gone Wrong

Three women were arrested after a prom dress sale at a Georgia gas station turned into a brawl at the pumps. The action was all caught on surveillance cameras, including one of the women who ended up behind bars being body slammed.

The 18-year-old owner of the prom dress showed up at the gas station to meet her former friend, 20-year-old Morgan Flinchum, to sell her the dress. The dress had originally belonged to Flinchum.

When the two headed into the gas station bathroom, reports FOX 5, to try the dress on, a third woman grabbed it and ran outside with it. When the 18-year-old gave chase, she was surrounded by three women.

The boyfriend of the seller of the dress was able to get it back, but a fight broke out. The video shows the 5-foot, 102-pound 18-year-old being grabbed by the neck during the scuffle.

She then flips the woman who grabbed her by the neck over her shoulders and body slams her to the pavement. That's when the three women discovered that they messed with the wrong prom dress seller.

We need the return of proper gas station prom dress sale etiquette

The brawl at the pumps over a prom dress isn’t your typical gas station encounter and certainly not something the Gwinnett County Police normally have to investigate.

As a result of the prom dress fight and attempted theft, Morgan Flinchum was arrested. She was charged with battery and theft by taking.

Her partners in crime, Leila DeJager and Kaylee George, were also arrested. DeJager has been charged with battery and theft by taking. George was charged with theft by taking.

If we're not a society where you can meet up with former friends at gas stations and sell prom dresses anymore, then what are we?

We can’t stand for this outrageous breakdown of the social fabric. I want a world where we can be trusted again to conduct business at a gas station again.

One where you shouldn’t have to body slam someone who tried the "let me try this prom dress on in the gas station bathroom" move that turned out to be a setup. We can't that.