Lunatic Body Slams A Woman During Wild Road Rage Incident

A wild scene unfolded in Attleboro, Massachusetts last Friday morning after a fender-bender involving two vehicles. A man was caught on camera following the accident, body slamming a woman onto the pavement.

Officers from the Attleboro Police Department arrived on the scene after receiving multiple calls just before 9:00 am, reports WHDH. They found a woman, identified as Hailea Soares, crying and in pain. She was in the roadway bleeding from her head.

After conducting an investigation, officers arrested 26-year-old Gladior Kwesiah. He's now facing several charges and is accused of body slamming the single mother on her head after she rear-ended his vehicle.

Soares said of the accident, "He kept slamming on his brakes and then when we got to the intersection, we hit a light and he was in front of me. As soon as we went through we didn’t even make it across and he slammed on his brakes, so I hit him."

Witnesses gave police video of the road rage incident and told them that Kwesiah had banged on the roof of Soares' vehicle before yanking her from it. She then, according to a witness, shouted "leave me alone" before being body-slammed.

The woman suffered multiple injuries as a result of her being body-slammed onto the pavement

"I remember thinking, ‘I’m in the air right now, I'm in the air,'" Soares recalled. "I tried to defend myself and then he picked me up, and that was when the woman got the video of me being thrown to the ground."

Soares said she was thrown to the pavement a second time and wasn’t able to get back to her feet. She was taken to the hospital. According to police, she suffered a broken knee, a broken foot, and injuries to her eye socket and skull.

As for Kwesiah, he was taken to the Attleboro Police Department. He was then booked and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon resulting in serious injury, malicious destruction of property, and driving without a license.

The driving without a license is the cherry on top of this insanity. He gets into an inexplicable road rage incident, and he shouldn’t have even been behind the wheel.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Soares, who is expecting to be out of work while she recovers from her multiple injuries.