It's That Time Of Year Again: Paige Spiranac Announces Her 31 Days Of Sexy Halloween Is Returning

Tuesday is the last day of September or what we've come to know as the day before Paige Spiranac kicks off her 31 days of sexy Halloween. The annual tradition will be returning starting Wednesday.

Prior to stretching it out to 31 days and for the most part taking place exclusively behind a paywall, aside from the occasional teaser, her annual costume reveals were once a Halloween tradition.

Paige's costumes were a sign that Halloween had arrived. Who could forget her tribute to Cammy from Street Fighter or the time she dressed up as Harley Quinn? Those were classics and in many ways a sign of a simpler time.

A time when content that moved the needle didn’t have to go behind a paywall. But here we are, the internet is still here, and there's still plenty of good content around.

Paige has taken her 31 days of sexy Halloween from her OnlyPaige website over to Passes, but it will continue, she announced Tuesday.

Paige's Halloween Tradition Has Become Just as Important as Pumpkins, Candy and Scary Movies

"It’s that time of year again. 31 costumes in 31 days starts tomorrow! All new costumes, no repeats from the last 2 years. Click here - https://passes.com/paigespiranac," she wrote on Twitter along with a Velma costume she kicked it off with a couple of years ago.

It's going to be a sad day when this Halloween tradition comes to an end. There are only a few things left that you can count on like Paige Spiranac delivering Halloween content.

We can only hope that when she does eventually hang up the golf clubs and puts the content game behind her that she won't give up on this time of year.

It's carving pumpkins, scary movies, trick-or-treating, and Paige Spiranac costumes and not in that order. Let's enjoy whatever teasers come our way before the final reveal.