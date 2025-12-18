Brittany Mahomes Wraps Herself In A Bow, Paige Spiranac Wants To Stuff Stockings & Rosie O'Donnell Shuts Up!

Also, is this the best football weekend of the year?

Over the hump and safely into the final Thursday before the final weekend before Christmas. One week. It's go time.

We've got just an unreal slate of football ahead of us over the next four days. Thursday night football tonight, and it's a good one. College football playoffs tomorrow and Saturday. NFL on Saturday, Sunday AND Monday.

And then, we're officially smack-dab in the middle of a holiday week. I'm off all next week, minus Monday morning. Won't be back until the following Wednesday. That means I've got roughly 48(ish) more hours of work in 2025. Kinda-sorta. To quote future President Jasmine Crockett, "The math ain't mathin'," but it's close enough.

Let's grind our TAILS off today and tomorrow, and see where it gets us.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Brittany Mahomes tries to lift holiday spirits in KC with the Chiefs WAGs. Probably won't work, but God bless her for trying.

What else? I've got Paige pushing more #calendar content as we all look for last-minute gift ideas, Rosie O'Donnell swearing off Trump (for about five minutes) and Kamala being insufferable with Jimmy Kimmel.

The book tour rolls on, baby! What a gift.

OK, grab yourself a whole pig for National Roasted Pig Suckling Day, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

What A Tale Here From Kamala

I mean, LOOK at that week/weekend ahead. Did I oversell it? Don't think so. What a run we're about to embark on as a country. Who has it better than us? Nobody. Not a single one.

The most wonderful time of the year, indeed!

I'm feeling Seattle tonight, for those who want to lose some money ahead of the holidays. You're giving me Seattle as a home dog? In primetime? Sure, Sam Darnold could very well see ghosts, but I think they get it figured out enough to skirt on by.

Anyway, congrats to you Rams bettors in advance! You're welcome.

OK, let's get this class going.

Kamala Harris, who has spent the past six months promoting her book chronicling how Trump mopped the floor with her in last year's election, went on insufferable Jimmy Kimmel last night and cackled through another obvious lie:

Rosie Promises To Shut Up

There is just no shot this is true. Well, scratch that. It might be. It seems like something Trump could do. But, I'm gonna call BS on Kamala here.

First off, I'm a little skeptical the Trump team took her call at all. It's far more plausible that they just hung up the phone, frankly. THAT would be funny. God, I wish.

Say they did take her call. Do you think someone's just sitting there with the phone, in the same room as Trump, KNOWING Kamala is on the other line, and just allowing her to hear what was being said on the other line? I don't think so.

This was a political opponent, remember. And they're not gonna, at the very least, put her on mute?

Also, what book was he selling? "Art of the Deal?" Really? As far as I can see, the last book Trump published – "published" – was in 2015. What book was he selling in July 2024? Come on.

Weird that the Dems have – checks notes – an 18% (!!!) approval rating at the moment. Eighteen!! Amazing.

Speaking of low-IQ LIBS, let's check in with Rosie O'Donnell!

Brittany, Paigeviews & I Can't Get Enough Of These New White House Plaques

Rosie posted 24 hours ago that she was swearing off Trump for three days. All the LIBS are. They're calling it a 72-hour blackout.

They're vowing not to say his name, think about him, write about him, or acknowledge him in any way, shape or form. What will that accomplish? I have no idea. None, besides making the world a more tolerable place for the next three days, so we can all watch football in peace. Thank you, Libs!

Except, of course, Rosie has since posted about Trump, via her Instagram story, 10 times in the past day. Ten times!

She also had a couple of gems mixed in there about how awful white people are, a ‘Stand up for Trans rights’ post, and one saying she can't wait for him to die. Totally normal behavior.

Weirdest blackout ever. Oh well.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Thursday class into a big Thursday night. First up? Might as well make Rosie happy and stick with Trump to start us off!

"Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History. Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction. His policies caused the highest Inflation ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years.

"Nicknamed both 'Sleepy' and 'Crooked,' Joe Biden was dominated by his Radical Left handlers. They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen.

"Following his humiliating debate loss to President Trump in the big June 2024 debate, he was forced to withdraw from his campaign for re-election in disgrace."

Incredible. So petty, but, come on – funny is funny, and that's funny stuff. What a time to be alive right now. I say it every week, and I'll say it again here … soak this all in, boys and girls. We ain't never getting #content like this again.

Next? Speaking of #content, Paige is back to promoting her new calendar with Christmas one week out!

Only $34? What a steal! The full 12 months can be found here. You're welcome, fellas! Let's stuff some stockings this season!

OK, that's it for today. Good Thursday. Big few days coming up. Lock in. Take us home, Brittany Mahomes.

