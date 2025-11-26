Paige Spiranac Reveals The Truly Vile Thing She Was Told To Do After Being Caught Cheating

After a few weeks of being kicked in the teeth, mocked, ridiculed, and, apparently, told to kill herself, Paige Spiranac is BACK.

And, lucky for us, her new calendar hit the shelves this week! Coincidence? Maybe. But, frankly, I don't mind. If Paige needs to promote her new calendar, AND she can address the cheating scandal at the same time, more power to her.

Two birds, one stone. It's a holiday week. Let's get it all out the way now, so we can enjoy the rest of the week in peace. Smart.

Anyway, the World's No. 1 golf influencer broke her silence, as the Big J media would say, and addressed the cheating video from the Internet Invitational that set the golf world on fire earlier this month.

Before we get into the comments, let's first sell some calendar #content! Business is business, after all:

Paige Spiranac explains the situation

"Sorry for the tall grass in the way, I’m never touching fescue ever again."

God, is Paige Spiranac BACK, or what?! That's how you tell the haters to kick rocks. You don't stoop to their level. You don't engage. You fire up Instagram, throw on a bra that can barely contain you, and make a joke about what Paige later described as ‘the toughest week’ of her life.

Choose your fighter, America.

OK, let's dive in a little further. After pumping out that promo, Paige took to Instagram to answer some questions about A) the incident, and B) the fallout.

First, the scandal in question:

Paige clearly mats the rough down a couple times, and all hell breaks loose. I'm not going to get into it for a THIRD time today – I've talked about this twice already – but, clearly, she cheats. The crying stuff at the end wasn't a great look. Have some self-respect, for goodness’ sake. Have some pride.

Anyway, here are a couple cliff notes from Paige's Instagram Q&A:

She said she's received death threats and people telling her to go kill herself in her DM. That's horrendous. Imagine being THAT worked up over someone matting down the rough in something called the "Internet Invitational." Where are we at in society today?

She said she genuinely didn't know she was breaking a rule, and is embarrassed she didn't know the rule. She acknowledges it's a bad look.

"I am painfully embarrassed that I did not know this rule."

"I would never intentionally cheat." That's where Paige and I differ. I've dropped a random ball in the woods many times. So have you. I was tanked at a Bachelor's party and NOT playing a tournament for $1 million, though, so I can understand why people are pissed.

"To blatantly cheat with that many cameras around would be insane." Agree here, too. That's what I said originally. It would've been a suicide mission.

"I'm talking tens of thousands of death threats, people telling me to kill myself, the most vile, horrendous stuff you can say to an individual."

Come on, people. Again, what are we doing here? She improved someone's lie. She didn't give away state secrets to Russia. The internet is such a wasteland. Losers.

Anyway, I have been and always will be #TeamPaige on this one. I'm glad she's back. I'm more glad that she's got a new calendar out. Let's stuff some stockings with Paige this holiday season and get back on track.

Happy Hump Day.