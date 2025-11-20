Paige Spiranac Remains Radio Silent After Cheating Footage, But She's Got An Ally

Paige Spiranac, who is usually the hottest, most vocal golf influencer on the planet, has been radio silent for a week now. It's sad. It's like watching the Roman Empire fall. I wasn't around for that one, but that's what I hear.

Anyway, for those who missed it, Paige went internet VIRAL last weekend after footage emerged from a golf tournament that A) showed her cheating, and B) crying when she was called out for it.

The tournament in question was the "Internet Invitational," put on by Barstool Sports and Bob Does Sports. It's exactly how it sounds — a golf tournament for all the golf influencers of the world.

Paige, being the No. 1 influencer on the planet, was naturally a participant. Footage late Friday emerged showing Spiranac improving the lie for one of her teammates by matting down the rough in front of the ball.

Cameras were all over this thing, and it showed it clear as day. To be fair, Paige genuinely didn't appear to mean anything by it, which made her crying later on in the round when confronted about it more believable.

Unfortunately for her, the internet – and golf PURISTS – ain't that forgiving, and they've been HAMMERING her ever since.

We all caught up? Good. Now, here's Barstool's Frankie Borelli, coming to Paige's defense:

Where do we stand on Paige Spiranac now?

I totally don't think that she was trying to do anything specifically to help us win. There are so many cameras out there. She's been at this for so long. If you think that something that she had done crosses some sort of rule infraction, then like, I don't know, people are allowed to have their own opinion.

Do I think that she was trying to improve the lie? No. I also think that the footage probably doesn't look the best.

Fair on both ends, if you ask me. I wrote the story last weekend, and it predictably blew up. Again, golf purists are nothing if not always on the lookout for cheaters. They also love hot girls. This Paige situation checked both boxes.

Here's the footage in question:

Yikes. Not great.

There are currently two lines of thought as it pertains to this DISGUSTING situation:

1) Paige knew about it and only cried when she got caught.

Or 2) Paige is a FRAUD if she truly didn't know the rule.

Both are bad options for Paige Spiranac, if you ask me. Neither door is great here, which is why, I imagine, she's stayed radio silent for the better part of week now. It's a shame, too, because her calendar usually drops this time of year, and if we miss out on the 2026 Paige Spiranac calendar, I will raise hell.

Personally, I fall into the "I don't think she knew" camp. But, that's also coming from me, and I think most golf rules are stupid. I ain't a purist. I'm a ‘No Golf Before 11 Because I Need To Be Drinking During My Round’ guy.

It doesn't look great, and I get it. But, it was also just a silly tournament created purely to generate #content. This ain't Augusta.

So, to tie this all up, I say back off, so Paige can get back to Instagram in time for the holiday season!