Paige Spiranac Cries As Footage Appears To Confirm Cheating Accusations

Which side are we taking here? The footage is damning.

So, there's this thing called the "Internet Invitational" that just wrapped up, and everyone is talking about this particular Paige Spiranac moment that dropped late Thursday.

First, the invitational … it's a Barstool Sports thing and is/was basically just a giant golf tournament with all the big social media golf influencers in the world. The Barstool guys, Fat Perez/Bobby Fairways, and Paige Spiranac.

Paige, of course, is all I care about. I like the others, but I also don't have time to pay attention to an "Internet Invitational." I have a job and a house and kids. But when I see Paige start to trend, my antenna goes way up. I'm sure I'm not alone.

Anyway, Paige was accused of CHEATING late in the round, and then cried about it on camera. And now, the haters have a ton of ammo moving forward.

Not great:

Tough look for Paige Spiranac here

Thoughts? First impressions? Who do we believe?

There are two lines of thought. 1) Paige knew about it and only cried when she got caught. Or 2) Paige is a FRAUD if she truly didn't know the rule.

Both are bad options for Paige Spiranac, if you ask me. Neither door is great here. I fall into the "I don't think she knew" camp. But, that's also coming from me, and I think most golf rules are stupid.

And I LOVE golf. Love it. I'd play it every hour of every day of the week if I could. But, the rules are a bit much. And, frankly, the people who enforce them at something called the "Internet Invitational" are kind of losers, too. Come on. This ain't Augusta. Let's not make this bigger than it needs to be.

That being said, there are cameras rolling 24/7, and they need to make #content. So, calling Paige out was probably a fair play. Hell, it got me to write about it.

Next question? Was Paige's crying real or fake? I mean, I think it's real, but it's also weird. She just broke down immediately. What's that all about? The pressures of the "Internet Invitational" got to her? No clue, but it went from 0-100 real quick.

Don't love the look here for Paige. It's not great. It might take a while to recover. The good news? It's nothing a few Instagram heaters won't fix.

Time to right that wrong!