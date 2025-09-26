Paige Spiranac Dusts Off Her Star-Spangled Bikini To Rally Team USA After Dreadful Ryder Cup Start

Well, it hasn't been the best start for Team USA in this year's Ryder Cup. And by that, I mean the wheels are off, the sky is falling, and everything is on fire.

And the fellas only teed off three hours ago! Not great.

As of 11 a.m. in the US of A, the Americans are currently getting their asses handed to them. The opening session saw Europe jump out to a 3-0 lead thanks to masterclass sessions put on by the Rahm/Hatton, Aberg/Fitzpatrick and Rory/Fleetwood pairings. Just a disaster.

Frankly, it's not how I wanted to start a big Friday. It's not how any of us did. It's certainly not how Paige Spiranac wanted to enjoy her breakfast.

So, naturally, the No. 1 golf influencer in America took to social media to offer the boys some incentive as they navigate Bethpage Black.

"USA needs some good vibes heading their way. Just doing what I can. Go USA," she said:

Wake up, USA!

Let's go! Wake up, fellas! Paige is doing everything she can. She's doing her part, now it's time to do yours. The good news? At least for now, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay appear to be handling business against Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland. For now being the key phrase there. They're 2-up through 12.

Obviously, there's a lot of golf to be played. It's only Day 1. What's the old saying, though? You can't win it on the first day, but you can certainly lose it? Feel like we're getting dangerously close to having that conversation.

Maybe Paige throwing on her star-spangled bikini wakes the fellas up? We'll see. Lord knows it woke me up. I'm ready to run through a brick wall today.

Put me in, Keegan! I'm a 14-handicap on a good day, but that appears to be good enough for Team USA today. Let's roll.



