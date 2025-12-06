Halle Berry Torches Newsom, Sydney Sweeney Looks ‘Too Republican,’ And A Frosty Secret

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday, which means it's time to kick it on the couch and catch up on the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up.

And what a week it was. …

Halle Berry laid into Gavin Newsom, Sydney Sweeney ruffled feathers by looking "too Republican," and we learned something that may change the way you look at Frosty the Snowman forever.

And much, much more. …

So, let's not waste any more time and dig right in.

Liberals were upset that Sydney Sweeney went on The Tonight Show looking too much like a Republican. That just means they didn’t like how she looked like she had a job.

A British man says he was arrested after taking photos of himself holding guns while on a Fourth of July trip to Florida. This just in: all Floridians are now wanted in the UK.

The White House clashed with Sabrina Carpenter after using one of her songs in an ICE video. It’s unclear if Carpenter spoke up because she was trying to score some woke brownie points or if she was concerned that she might get deported back to the Wonka Chocolate Factory.

The ACC announced plans to open its season slate with a game in Rio de Janeiro between NC State and Virginia. It’s the only thing that makes less sense than Stanford and Cal playing in a conference with "Atlantic Coast" in the name.

In a recent interview, Odell Beckham Jr. talked about how hard it is to live off a $100 million contract. Even harder? Playing for the Giants.

Eagles fans egged offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s house after the team’s Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears. Or, as it’s known in that part of the country, they gave him a "Philly Omelet."

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.