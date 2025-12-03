Eagles' Assistant Puts Positive Spin On His Home Being Egged By Unruly Fans

Over Thanksgiving weekend, some Philadelphia Eagles fans really checked the stereotype box of the City of Brotherly Love being home to the craziest fans in the country by pelting the home of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo with eggs.

While it's fair to assume that Patullo was far from pleased that strangers vandalized his home, he decided to take the high road and compliment Philadelphia as a whole when asked about the egg incident.

"It’s an amazing atmosphere to be a coach and a player," Patullo told reporters on Wednesday. "As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism. And so, it’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on (with the offense), how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that.

"But when it involves your family, obviously, it crosses the line. That happened. And at this point, we just gotta move on."

Patullo's New Jersey home was pelted with eggs the morning of November 29, the day after the Eagles' home loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. Many of the culprits recorded themselves during the egging and posted the clips online. Detectives are still looking for the suspects.

"You want to be able to separate the job from your family," Patullo said on Wednesday. "That line was crossed. It was an unfortunate incident and that’s the part of it that happened.

"Us as a family we know we have to stick together, and to be honest, there’s a lot of great people in the community. I have great neighbors. There are so many people who have reached out to my wife and I and our family, and so it’s not one specific person. It happened, and we just have to move on from it at this point."

Clearly, frustration is beginning to mount among Eagles fans with the team having not only lost two consecutive games for the second time this season, but with the offense sitting 24th in the NFL in yards per game. Philadelphia's offense is scoring 22.5 points per game, putting it in the middle of the pack among the rest of the league, but with the team having the highest-salaried offense in the NFL, some folks aren't pleased.

The Eagles, who did hoist the Lombardi Trophy earlier this calendar year, are 8-4 on the year sitting atop the NFC East with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers coming on Monday.