Eagles Fans Drop Eggs All Over OC’s Home in Post-Loss Meltdown

Philadelphia Eagles fans reminded everyone why the rest of the country thinks this city is full of unhinged lunatics.

After the Chicago Bears walked out of Lincoln Financial Field with a 24-15 win on Black Friday, a group of Philly faithful — no doubt frustrated Eagles fans — showed up at offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s New Jersey home the next morning and turned it into a giant omelet by egging the place.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the New York Post, but several of the culprits recorded themselves during the egging and posted the clips online, which should make the detective work fairly simple.

No arrests have been made, yet.

WATCH:

Everyone's buzzing about the Eagles having the highest-salaried offense in the NFL, and still only ranking 24th in yards and 19th in scoring. In Philadelphia, that kind of production and insouciance is not viewed as a slump. It is an invitation to get EGGED.

Head coach Nick Sirianni did nothing to cool things off, choosing to keep Patullo as his play-caller despite the numbers and the backlash.

You'd think these guys were 1-11. But the reigning champions are 8-4 … and the most miserable winning team we've seen since the 2023 Eagles.

All class, Eagles fans. Keep up the great work.

