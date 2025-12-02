Former NFL Star Shares Outrageously Delusional Comments About Earning Millions: WATCH

Odell Beckham Jr. wants the world to know it's hard to make NFL money and survive.

Beckham was one of the best receivers in the NFL during his playing career with several teams, especially at his peak.

He was the definition of elite. The former Giants star earned more than $101 million in just contract money during his career. He also was one of the most heavily promotable players in the NFL during his best years.

Something tells me he didn't do all those ads and sponsorship for free.

Odell Beckham Jr. shares wild comments about making money in the NFL.

Despite the fact most players in the NFL earn life-changing money, there are many who quickly run into financial issues. The former NFL star seems to think people simply don't understand the struggles of *CHECKS NOTES* earning millions of dollars.

Beckham said the following, in part, back in October (the comments are just now going viral) on "The Pivot Podcast":

"I know I'm going to be straight after football. Period. If I didn't have a dollar in my account right here today as we speak, I'm going to be straight for the rest of my life. No question, right. I don't think everybody is in that, and when you've sacrificed your whole life to get here, and you're like, 'Yeah, I played 10 years in league.' And I always explain this to people, like, bro, you give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract, right? What is it really? It's five years for $60 [million]. You're getting tax. Do the math. That's $12 [million] a year. You know, that you have to spend, use, save, invest, flaunt, like, whatever. However, just being real. I'm going to buy a car. I'm give my mom a house. Everything cost money. If you're spending $4 million a year, that's really $40 million over five years. Eight a year, you know, and now you start breaking down the numbers...Can you make that last forever?"

You can watch Odell break it down in the video below starting around 58:22, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are a few things to parse out here. First, why can't NFL players get jobs after their playing days are over? Why is the standard they should never have to work again? I'm not sure that makes sense. Plenty go into coaching or other fields. There's no right to live comfortably forever just because at one time you had a well-paying job.

Furthermore, let's break down some numbers. Let's take an NFL player earning $12 million a year. A player with that salary would pay right around $4.7 million in federal obligations. That means he's taking home $7.3 million before state income taxes and whatever agent fees he might owe.

Even in a state with an incredibly high income tax, you can safely calculate a net of around $5.5 million in a worst-case scenario.

Multiply that by five years and you're talking about netting $27.5 million. Throw $2 million into the S&P 500 for two decades as an emergency fund, and it should come out to around $13.4 million with a compounding interest of 10%.

Sorry, but my tears have run dry today to share any for OBJ and his fellow multi-millionaire friends. I know people who have netted a lot less than $27.5 million in life and have still managed to do just fine.

Lastly, you want to know why so many pro athletes run out of money? Beckham gave the game away without even realizing it.

What is he talking about when he suggests flaunting your money or absolutely needing to buy a new car? Who are you trying to impress? That's the definition of a new money move, and there's nothing more cringe than new money spending habits. It reeks, and I have no problem admitting I can't stand it. Just gross.

Anyone who flaunts their money is a clown. No, I don't need to see pictures on social media of you in a private jet, on vacation in some foreign country, on a yacht or in a mansion. I can guarantee you can search the internet like a CIA spy for photos of me doing any of that nonsense, and you will never find a single one.

Save your money, don't buy unnecessary things, invest smartly and you will live just fine after earning even a few million dollars as a pro athlete. If it's good enough for regular people, then it's damn sure good enough for NFL players. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.