Pop Star With Sex Lyrics Rages At Trump, Gets Immediately Roasted: WATCH

The White House used Sabrina Carpenter's music in a video about deporting illegal aliens.

Sabrina Carpenter called out President Donald Trump's administration for using her music, and was immediately blasted.

Carpenter has made a name for herself as one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Personally, I don't listen to her music at all, but a quick Google search tells me she's responsible for the lyrics, "Come ride on me, I mean camaraderie."

Interesting choice of words!

She's responsible for some of the most sexually charged and suggestive music out there, and she doesn't want the White House anywhere near her brand!

Sabrina Carpenter rages at the White House and Trump.

The White House released a video Monday of illegal immigrants being rounded up featuring her song "Juno."

It's a song where she declares she's "so f*cking horny" and sings about using " fuzzy pink handcuffs."

Carpenter wasn't happy at all, and responded Tuesday with, "this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

How do we think her tweet went over in the replies? Did you guess not well? Congratulations because you're 100% correct.

It's almost like the White House and the Trump administration…..purposely chose Carpenter's music in hopes that she'd lash out.

There's no better optics for Trump than wealthy celebrities complaining about the administration booting out illegal aliens.

It's the easiest lay-up imaginable for the administration. Sure, Carpenter looks good to her fellow celebrities and coastal liberals, but Trump knows those people will never support him.

Why does he care if they're outraged? The answer is obvious. He doesn't. He's playing to his base by trolling the woke libs.

What do you think about the exchange? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.