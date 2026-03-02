The Greatest Mother-Daughter Lingerie Modeling Team, Heidi & Leni Klum, Are Back With A New Campaign

When Heidi Klum first started doing lingerie shoots with her daughter Leni Klum, the haters went after her hard. They didn’t see the vision.

They didn’t see a supermodel passing along her knowledge to her own daughter. The haters tried to ruin a proud moment for a mother as she witnesses firsthand her own daughter follow in her modeling footsteps.

It was the first of several such attacks by the haters, but Heidi never let it slow her down. She kept going. She understands the big picture. It's why she continues getting after it after all these years.

The countless topless efforts at the beach. The weird Grammy's dresses. They all serve a purpose. Each one adds another piece to her legacy. A legacy that includes a daughter who also models.

Mom is still there. Many might have thought that when they first started doing these Intimissimi lingerie campaigns that she would step aside.

Heidi And Leni Klum Have Another Intimissimi Lingerie Campaign For The Haters

That could happen one day, but that day hasn’t arrived yet. Heidi and Leni are still flexing their lingerie modeling muscles as the greatest mother-daughter team to do it.

Mom went first and led the way with a social media post that takes a closer look at what she modeled in the lingerie shoot.

Leni followed with a post of her own and an announcement, "The new @intimissimi special collection is out now, and so is our campaign!"

Just like that, Heidi and Leni, the greatest mother-daughter lingerie team ever assembled, are back. They were relatively quiet this past holiday season on the mother-daughter lingerie front anyway.

I don’t recall them mixing it up with the haters. That goes for Valentine’s Day too. But they do have an advantage, even in what is an increasingly crowded lingerie market.

There aren’t too many mother-daughter lingerie teams out there. And only one with Heidi Klum.