Heidi Klum Gets Stuffed Into A Weird Lacquered Dress For Grammy's, Livvy Dunne Caught Looking & Bad S.B. Gear

There's NEW YouTube CONTENT, if you didn't catch Saturday Screencaps

Go find the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

You can't miss it. It's the video with the money burning and the photo of me holding my head in shame for the NFL guys who are blowing their money and then crying that they're poor. Mrs. Screencaps took that photo of me. I'm told by YouTube experts that viewers like to see emotions out of YouTube thumbnails.

Weekend YouTube news:

The account has officially crossed 500 subscribers. My GPT assistant tells me that's "elite" for a week-old account. My first attempt at bringing on a guest went well. I think we're ready to bring on some Screencaps regulars. Let's get weird and see what my YouTube algo thinks. I need you guys to send in questions you want answered on the YouTube channel. Any questions.

Super Bowl Week…can you feel the energy?!?

That's a joke. There's no energy.

That's the power of the Super Bowl being played in San Jose when all the festivities are up in San Francisco. 10 years ago, I spent 8 days in San Francisco, went to the Super Bowl, worked, partied my ass off, created content, went to a cool Red Hot Chili Peppers Super Bowl concert in a massive warehouse and went to some Playboy Super Bowl party where the drink lines were like 30 people deep and couldn't get out of there fast enough.

I have ZERO emotions of missing out on the fun this week. There's no energy. There's no vibe. Nothing. San Francisco/San Jose was the worst location for a Super Bowl out of all that I've worked. Even Minneapolis was better and that's because the mall was a great central location for the media. You could eat in the food court. It was ideal.

The best part about the San Francisco trip was the relationship we built with the guy who owned Lefty O'Doul's in downtown San Francisco. Myself, Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green and our buddy Bellino walked into that bar the first day in town and fell in love.

We asked a bartender to talk to a manager about doing a podcast in the front alcove waiting area where there was a baby grand piano. It was the perfect spot. We didn't have a place to do a show in town. We barely had a show.

That's when we met Nick Bovis, the owner. The guy was an absolute gem. He told us O'Doul's was officially our home for Super Bowl week. It felt like San Francisco ran through this guy. His energy was just different. He'd seen things. He knew everyone.

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, who was just a few of years out of college, was stone broke back in those days. Couldn't rub two nickels together to save his life. He thought he'd died and gone to heaven when Nick presented him with buffet and drink tickets and told him to do work. We went to work over five nights.

We had an absolute blast in that place. MCBiBG lights up whenever I bring it up.

Sadly, a few years after that, O'Doul's was closed and Bovis caught heat from the FBI in a wire fraud scheme that resulted in nine months of prison time.

According to media reports, Nick got out of federal prison — they sent him to Florence, CO — in May on a technicality.

Long live Bovis and our beautiful memories of Lefty O'Doul's. As for the rest of San Francisco during Super Bowl week, eh, I did it once. I'm good. People taking shits literally right in front of us on the street isn't something I need to see again.

Good one, NHL. Can this cancer survivor make a shot through a tiny hole for $1 million? If not, we're only giving $100k to charities…oh wait, let's have Baker Mayfield cross out the ‘one’ and make it $200k!

Can we all agree that it's a total scumbag move to use a cancer survivor as an intermission prop during a game that is making the NHL and the Lightning piles of cash? I hope the in-game team that came up with this slept well last night. You played on the emotions of cancer patients for a television skit. Let that sink in.

And what the hell is this stupid act from PK Subban? Was that the black version of Pat McAfee or was it just me?

New rule:

Just donate the $1 million to cancer charities, you idiots. Now you're going to get dragged for being cheap f--ks. Hope this little intermission bit was worth it.

Vegetable prices are about to go up after what happened this weekend

— Dan in South Florida has bad news:

We survived the freezing temperatures today, but unfortunately the winter vegetables did not. The temperature at the Palm Beach International Airport was 31 this morning that means all the winter vegetables grown in Palm Beach County are toast. I haven’t spoken with my farmer friend but when this happened in 2010 he said they lost everything.

The reason I bring this up is because prices for cucumbers, green peppers, tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, etc. are about to go up and it has nothing to do with inflation. You will see these vegetables from Mexico and Guatamala as they fill the void.

Also, expect orange juice prices to rise.

Thanks for all you do and I’ve been a screencaps viewer for a few years, just don’t email that often.

Obama on illegals

— Kjell in TX emails:

Hi Joe, I believe you don't put videos in Screencaps. But I found this so incredible. King Obama speaking out against illegal immigration. Amazing how times (and dems) have changed.

https://youtu.be/cVuuzTJBE5Y

https://youtu.be/wp68QI_9r1s

Kinsey:

I'll put them in, but I won't embed videos I upload. It's BAD for the YouTube algo and right now I've allowed the YouTube algo to be my pimp.

— Carl L. wants in:

When they aren't and/or haven't been protesting or agitating (which I always thought was why one bought a washing machine), can they claim "unemployment compensation" from the government. ?

I can just visualize this pink, green and blue-haired individual being grilled for compliance ...."Have you protested or agitated this week ? ...If so, how many times and where ?.. How many agitations have you caused in the last two weeks and can they be verified ?... Do you intend on agitating or protesting this week and where ? " ... then if they are audited by the IRS (which I devoutly believe they should be)... "are you able to account for these expenses for travel, food, lodging, masks, hoodies and incendiary devices with regard to the various states and cities you have traveled to to ply your new-age profession ? "..... Just Sayin'

College baseball is back

— Don caught the college baseball tweet in Saturday Screencaps:

Love your screencaps post "welcome back college baseball", my brother played basketball at Carson Newson, 1974,



For those that know, "It gets foggy at Mossy Creek"

Is it 9 degrees with no wind? I'm going with shoveling snow

Show Us Your Meat®

— Craig in New Mexico shows off:

As a fellow Ohio boy, now in NM, I cook on the grill or smoker all year long- no matter the weather!

Thought I should provide some Screencap Nation Food over the last couple weeks. Hope you and the nation enjoys

################

That is it for this cold AF Monday. It was sunny for about 10 minutes.

Let's get rolling.

