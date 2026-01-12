At This Point In 2026, Heidi Klum May Have Tallied More Days Topless Than She Has With A Top On

The amount of times the days without Heidi Klum being topless counter has been reset already this year is impressive. It seems like every time I turn around she's at the beach in bikini bottoms and nothing on top.

Inspiring, yes. Unexpected, not really. She's said it before, and she'll likely say it again, but for those who may have missed it, she doesn’t have any plans on putting an end to the topless displays.

There's a good two decades left for Heidi, at least. That is if she has her way. Who knows where we'll be then? I'd like to think we'll still be living in a world where supermodel greats are still spending weeks on end at the start of the year topless at the beach.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

A utopia? I doubt it. But a place that still understands the role of supermodels. The leaders that they are and the knowledge that can be gained from something as simple as walking around in the sand without a care in the world.

I hope Heidi plays a crucial role in that. She gets it. She gets that we need supermodels to be supermodels. She's spent years proving that, and I'm elated to report that it hasn’t changed in the year 2026.

Heidi Klum Continues Leading by Example on Vacation

Heidi Klum was topless on her St. Barts vacation once again with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The paparazzi were there to document the latest historical topless event in the 52-year-old model's impressive career.

What another impressive start to a year for her.

You can sit around and wait for the wheels to fall off if you want to. That's not what Heidi has chosen to do. She's still pushing the pedal to the floor.

Like I alluded to, if you’re not picking up on the messages being delivered, and you're only focusing on the fact that she's topless, you're missing out on everything that's being delivered here. Don't sell yourself short.