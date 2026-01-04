Heidi Klum Dominates Golden Hour Without A Top On, Hooters Annie Ready To Serve Up Wings & Meat On The Grill

Heidi Klum is getting the New Year off to a fast, topless start.

Panthers fans are crying about blown calls

I'm not one of them. Were there blown calls on Saturday that went against the Carolina Panthers? Yes, as there are blown calls that go against teams in every game. Did those calls cost them the game? No.

What cost the Panthers the game and, depending on how the Saints-Falcons game finishes on Sunday, possibly the NFC South, was the team's play. Anyone blaming the refs for the loss is ignoring that.

There was some terrible tackling by the Panthers defense at the start of the game. The play calling made the offense look nothing close to resembling an NFL offense, and I'm not just talking about the completely unnecessary flea flicker attempt.

Bryce Young failing to jump on the loose ball on the flea flicker play and his atrocious interception with less than two minutes in the first half that set up a Buccaneers field goal cost them the game more than any call that went against them.

The offense's inability to run the ball cost them the game. Letting Tampa Bay march right down the field for a touchdown to start the game cost the Panthers the game.

Cry all you want about the refs. The Carolina Panthers lost that game, and it started before kickoff. Blown calls are not to blame.

I'm going to watch the Saints-Falcons game, but I will not be rooting for either team. Whatever happens, happens. The Panthers had their opportunity to win the division and they blew it.

I'm not going to hop on the cry about the refs, root for the Falcons bandwagon. If the Panthers somehow do end up winning the division and getting into the playoffs, they have to fix the offense and play calling.

- William writes:

Sean,

Texas Tech and Alabama "didn't show up" ?!? How about "were ground into the dirt by clearly superior B1G teams" ?!?

Take the blinders off! The best college football is clearly being played in the Big Ten, and has been for a few years now. It's just a shame that Oregon and Indiana have to play each other in the semis. Hopefully starting next year, when the SEC finally starts playing a nine game conference schedule, the conference won't be getting free passes into the CFP that they obviously don't deserve.

SeanJo

That ignores Ohio State, which you really hate to see, losing to an ACC team. You can say they were ground into the dirt if you want, but they were ground into the dirt as easily as they were because they didn’t show up.

A Different Die Hard take

- Richard writes:

Sorry to be late, but I haven’t seen anyone saying the one thing that to me makes Die Hard a Christmas movie:

It’s about an estranged husband and wife overcoming their problems and getting back together. Classic Hallmark storyline.

New Years Eve Sunset from St. Paul, MN

- Michael J. in St. Paul writes:

Hello from Fraud filled MN!!!

Thought I would share some photos from Highland National Golf Course (home of the Snoopy Hole and Charles Schulz) in St. Paul, MN from New Years Eve.

Headed home from errands and asked my wife if she wanted to go for a walk... and this is the sunset we experienced while 10 degrees.

SeanJo

There's something calming about a nice sunset during a walk in 10 degree weather, isn’t there?

Christmas movies

- Jon writes:

Sean,

Was going to stay out of the whole Die Hard debate then remembered this movie released on Netflix (not sponsored) last year.

"Carry-on" is a Christmas movie like Die Hard is a Christmas movie (take it either way you want)>. It has terrorists, occurs on Christmas Eve, has suspense, action, and the bad guys get it in the end. It doesn’t have a "yippee ki-yay" catch phrase though.

SeanJo

I watched Carry-On last year and wasn’t at all impressed.

New Year's Meat!

- Galen in Sunset Beach NC writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Glad to have the holidays behind us and moving to the days getting longer.

My fellow JCTN buddy Chris B is like me, a year round grill guy. Also, yes Chris B, the grill light is a game changer this time of year!

Cut a couple of pork tenderloins into bacon wrapped medallions. Dry rubbed and brushed the ones on the right with my homemade Blackberry Chipotle BBQ Sauce. Good eatin’ along with instapot collards and homemade mac and cheese.

The ones on the left are a simple SP&G rub and are for tomorrow’s sliders with sauerkraut and horseradish mustard.

Happy New Year to the best online community out there!

SeanJo

I love the year-round guys. Thanks for sending this my way, Galen, and keep them coming anytime you fire up the grill and break out the grill light.

Grilling

- John from SD sends:

Been a while, I needed a break. Anyway, got the grill fired up in rainy SoCal last night.

Enjoy!

SeanJo

Love it. Thanks for sending your meat my way. It's inspirational when the year-round guys are hitting the grill during the winter.

Meat

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Grilling cheeseburgers at the best friend’s house

SeanJo

You gotta love it. Thanks for sending me your best friend's meat and keep it coming. Friends, family, your own, whatever the meat, I want to see it.

----------

That's all for the first Sunday Screencaps of the New Year. If the Panthers don't end up with the most preposterous NFC South way of winning the division and stumbling into the playoffs after falling flat on their faces, they have no one to blame but themselves.

I'm back home from setting the tone for 2026 with a few days at the beach with my parents. It was a great way to get the year started.

I did watch Die Hard on Friday night with my mom. She's a fan of the movie and doesn’t consider it a Christmas movie. I went in with an open mind, as I said I would. A ton of credit to me for doing so.

It had been several decades since I had seen it, and I was open to it being possible I had forgotten how much Christmas had played a role in it.

It's true there were parts of the movie I had completely forgotten about, but I still don’t consider it a Christmas movie. I'm not going to trash anyone who does though.

I think a lot of people like to say it's a Christmas movie just to annoy people who don’t think it is and that's a move I respect a lot. For the record, I'm not one of those annoyed by people saying it's a Christmas movie.

I also think there are a lot of people who genuinely think it's a Christmas movie. To those people, I say if you're sitting down every year at Christmas and sincerely watching the movie Die Hard, seek help.

So to wrap it all up, if you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, whether to troll or because it puts you in the festive mood, have at it.

If you don’t think it's a Christmas movie and get all bent out of shape when people say it is, try to look at it this way. It's a better movie than a lot of the slop the Hallmark Channel cranks out for the holidays.

See everyone next Sunday. Keep sending your emails my way. The inbox is open for anything and everything at sean.joseph@outkick.com. Go follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram.

