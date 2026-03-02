Sydney Sweeney Inspires The Troops Blowing Up Iran By Ripping Off Clothes, Gennings Dunker Is A Hero & MEAT!

Sydney Sweeney kicks off the Iran War by inspiring the troops and reminding them what they're fighting for.

I try to have a quiet weekend away from the computer and WWIII breaks out across the Middle East

But, since we're living in a TikTok world, I fully expect the Iran operation to be over within like the next 96 hours before Nancy Guthrie's mom is magically found walking down some Tucson road and the news cycle resets itself and we move on from Iran.

It feels like yesterday we were all trying to figure out if Cancun was about to become a no-go zone if Mexican drug cartels got into a massive Civil War. Nope, Mexico is back to normal. By the way, are the people in Puerto Vallarta still trapped? The last thing I heard, the people were trapped at 4-star resorts with no way out.

Now? I hear absolutely nothing about that scene.

Anyway, life goes on. Bombs are flying across the Middle East, but I have a couple of other items on my radar:

It's Spring Training for my rec ball sons. I had the boys back in the cage Sunday morning as we knocked off the rust. Screencaps Jr. still looks good in BP, but the hands are lazy. He has then creeping toward the middle of his chest instead of back by his right ear. I tried to tell him that in 13-14U, he's going to face rec ball kids who can throw. It's $30 to rent a cage on a Sunday morning and that includes a turf area to work on throws and pop-ups. That's an absolute steal.

How about the USGA awarding the 2045 U.S. Open to Inverness? I thought for sure I would receive a bunch of congratulations in the inbox from those of you who realize I live 15 miles south of the club. Toledo is a great golf city. Between Inverness and Ottawa Park, the oldest muni course west of Central Park in NYC, you pretty much can't write golf history in the United States without this town. S.P. Jermain, who wrote the American Code of Golf, was a founding member of Inverness and created the Ottawa Park course. Remember this when you guys descend upon Toledo in 2045. You're walking on sacred golf grounds.

By the way, in college, I caddied at Inverness for a summer to make some money. A buddy of mine got me the gig even though I'd never caddied or set foot on the turf of a country club. He said to make up a story about how I caddied at a country club in Dayton if anyone asked. By the first fairway on No. 1, my first client asked where I caddied. I told him Meadowbrook Golf Club in Dayton. He knew I was lying. Needless to say, that first day carrying a bag didn't go well, but things got better and I ended up with members who were wonderful. One guy even won some big match and threw me $50. That was the last summer I caddied and I haven't done so since. I was one summer and done at Inverness.

We have to address the price of baseballs. I picked up a bucket of bucket of brand new Cambodia-made balls the other night for $100 to throw in the batting cage. If you want a bucket of 12U baseballs, it's $120. Quick math in my head…that comes out to $5 a baseball for a real baseball. The game-issued high school baseballs, I believe, were somewhere around $8 per ball. What are we doing? The average MLB franchise is worth $2.6 billion. How hasn't MLB set aside $25 million or so to provide a complimentary baseball to any kid who writes to MLB requesting a baseball? On the first day of rec baseball practice, I typically ask kids who has a ball in their bag. Out of 11-12 players, I'll have 5-6 who have baseballs in their bags. That's sad. MLB should be flooding the market with baseballs. Kids should get one in the mail the week before Opening Day across the United States. Imagine the joy for a young boy to receive a package with his name on it and it's the baseball he's been waiting for. MLB as a whole is estimated to be worth just shy of $110 billion. The complimentary baseball idea seems to be a no-brainer.

Screencaps readers on Iran

— Scot O. says:

I’ll admit it — I’m a boomer, but not one of those anti-war hippies who then had nothing, and still have nothing, to do. I was in college in 1979 when Iran raided the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans hostage. They were held for 444 days, until Ronald Reagan was inaugurated — then they were released. Those in college may remember stitching together bed sheets with "F Iran" walking along the sidelines at football games to the cheers of the crowd and posting similar signs in our windows. We watched it all on the news including their parading the hostages around in blindfold. We felt it.

That was just the start. In 1983, 241 U.S. service members were killed in the Beirut Marine barracks bombing, carried out by Hezbollah, which Iran created, funded, and directed. In the 1990s, Iran began backing Hamas, giving them money, weapons, and training. In the 2000s, the Quds Force deepened ties with Hezbollah and Hamas, building the "Axis of Resistance" against the U.S. and Israel and chants of "Death to the USA" and Death to Isreal". By the 2010s, Iran was arming and advising the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who took Sanaa in 2014 and have since attacked U.S., allied, and commercial targets. During this period the Pentagon estimates 600+ U.S. service members killed Iraq as via support of the IRGC.

In October 2023, after Hamas’s attacks on Israel, Iran-backed groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, stepped up strikes and threatened the region. In January 2024 an Iran back militia group killed three U.S. service members in Jordan. Most recently the IRCG and various Iranian security agencies killed up to 6,000 (confirmed) protesters (ten of thousands unconfirmed) and untold arrested and detained. This isn’t history in the abstract. For decades, attacks, proxy wars, and sponsored violence have impacted people both in the region and globally. This history helps explain why Americans have monitored Iran closely for so many years and why these patterns continue to be significant today including the current actions directed by President Trump.

As for Screencaps, I read it daily including the newsletter. I will do a better job watching Screencaps YouTube (not enough time in the day being retired). Keep up the great work!

Gennings Dunker

— Gerard W. writes:

Once again you are years ahead of your counter parts on sports culture. A few years ago you embedded a story about Gennings Dunker winning the hay bale toss at a fair in Iowa. Yesterday, Gennings and his Mullet was the talk of the NFL combine https://www.outkick.com/sports/o-line-portion-nfl-combine-once-again-delivers-internet-gold You have a knack for finding interesting people and stories way before anyone else in the industry. Keep it up!

The only reason I remember the Hay Bale toss is because Gennings is a local man from Lena IL. My kids always loved the track meet that Lena hosted because the winner of the men’s 4X400 won Casey’s pizza for their whole team. They would also crank up an 80’s hard rock song while the relay was going on. The kids absolutely loved it.

Right after the 4x400 was the weight man’s relay. This is when the shot put and discus thrower’s would run a 4X100 relay. (These big fella’s all look forward to this race) The winner of this relay wins Gatorade for the whole team. The winner isn’t decided by who crosses the finish line first but who crosses the finish line and then chugs a full Gatorade the fastest. This is Midwest Americana at it’s finest!!!

Kinsey:

To be completely honest, that wasn't me who wrote about Dunker a few years ago, but it's definitely a story that OutKick prides itself on writing and posting.

Stop and think about this one today: Name something that has gone up so much in price that you're actually insulted

The easy answer is fast-food, but there must be other items that have officially gotten out of control. I'll say this, when Mrs. Screencaps tells me the price to visit Universal Orlando — $1k for one day — I find it insulting to hear such a number.

A major moment in U.S. track history

— Dave in Rhode Island wrote last night:

Knowing your kid is a runner (as was I through college), this is a pretty amazing feat. This kid is a JUNIOR IN HIGH SCHOOL!!:

Cooper Lutkenhaus won the men's 800m at the 2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships today (March 1, 2026).

U20 indoor record holder Cooper Lutkenhaus, ranked No. 3 in the world at just 17 years old, pulled away from the field of record holders and Olympians and held fast for the USATF Indoor Championship title.

Final Results:



Cooper Lutkenhaus - 1:46.68

Sean Dolan - 1:47.16

Isaiah Harris - 1:47.22



The 17-year-old Lutkenhaus dominated a stacked field that included Olympic and world championship athletes. This was at the USATF Indoor Championships held at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

Was that the brightest full moon you've ever seen?

— Mike N. was blown away by last night's full moon:

I took this on my iPhone with no flash at 10:30pm in Austin. I thought my neighbors left their backyard lights on. Nope, just a crazy bright moon for some reason.

A message from South Dakota on the loss of a father who appreciated hearing the messages shared in Screencaps

— Paul D. in SoDak writes:

Dear Joe and ScreenCaps Nation. I just wanted to check in for what my 2 cents is worth. I have been reading almost daily and always enjoy the content. People saying what they want to say and not trying to say what they think someone wants them to say.

Wasn’t calling you a pussy about the ¼ zip discussion. Like a friend likes to remind me…" what other people think of you is none of your business," all be it, I struggle with this at times.

Tate McRae a 4?? I would like to see the guy’s lady at home who said that, just to get a frame of reference to better understand. Talented, athletic, beautiful….on that scale, 5-10 would really be something.

I learned to drive behind the wheel of a 1962 Plymouth Valiant wagon at 10 years old, 3 on the tree. Long drives on gravel roads and 2-track trails in nowhere SD with my Dad. It is going to be a retirement project. Leave it patinaed out, some new upholstery, and just smile and wave.

Pajamas are for home, but to each their own, as stated previously, what I think is my business. I would just challenge the pajama squad to dress like productive humans and go out into the world and see how things would be different for them.

I lost my dad on 7 February 2026. He had his first bypass surgery at 49, his second at 57, and I think he has the league record for visits to the Cardiac Cath Lab somewhere around 20. He hardly ever drank, he never smoked was never overweight. He lost the genetic lottery, but he lived an incredible life doing what he loved and made it to 86. I periodically shared things from this column with him, and it made him laugh. He was an avid sports fan… Any sport….well, not soccer so much. He just appreciated the talent and commitment it took to be the best of the best. I was going to get him a Thursday night mowing league T-shirt or something because we would joke about that. I wish I had delivered on that. When the US men won the gold in hockey, I cried because my first response was to pick up the phone and call him….so fellow ScreenCappers make those calls while you still can.

He had his first bypass surgery at 49, his second at 57, and I think he has the league record for visits to the Cardiac Cath Lab somewhere around 20. He hardly ever drank, he never smoked was never overweight. He lost the genetic lottery, but he lived an incredible life doing what he loved and made it to 86. He was an avid sports fan… Any sport….well, not soccer so much. He just appreciated the talent and commitment it took to be the best of the best. I was going to get him a Thursday night mowing league T-shirt or something because we would joke about that. I wish I had delivered on that. He was a hunter, a huge Dale Earnhardt fan, and collected Case Trapper knives. The only things he loved more than sports and these things were my mother, his kids, and his grandkids.

Kinsey:

Paul, condolences on the loss of your father. It is messages like this that are proof of concept for what we are doing with this column and the mission. It has always been about the readers and letting them have a say in the world they're living in.

I'm extremely proud that this column gave you and your father some comfort during difficult times. That's a huge honor. Much more than any stupid award that these Big Js put on their mantle behind them when they're doing live TV hits.

It's a badge of honor to receive Paul's email. Thank you.

###################

That is it for this first Monday of March. It's sunny and it's supposed to get into the upper 60s by the weekend. Dare I say the grass is going to start popping up? It is and will.

Let's keep working hard. Spring Break is around the corner. Now is the time to go hard. Win the day at work. Ignore your investments for a day and go about life.

Have a great one.

