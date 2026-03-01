O-Line Portion Of NFL Combine Once Again Delivers Internet Gold

Offensive line: the backbone of every football team, and America in general.

While positions like wide receiver and quarterback often garner the most headlines on and off the football field, it is often said that games are won and lost in the trenches.

There is a reason why, after the quarterback, the two most coveted positions are edge rusher and left tackle: someone to sack the opposing quarterback, and someone to protect your own quarterback.

One side of that trench coin, the offensive line, had their moment in the sun at the NFL Combine on Sunday, and they had a few participants among their cast of characters that earned some face time on the internet.

Linemen are often some of the most interesting people on the football team (remember Parker Titsworth?).

What a name, what a number!

Anyway, we had a few more interesting stories come out of the O-line portion of the Combine, and it has the internet buzzing.

We will start with Florida center Jake Slaughter.

Much like Titsworth, he's got a fantastic name; perfect for mucking it up in the trenches.

But it's his physical appearance that has people doing a double take.

Listen, if your interior offensive linemen don't look like 36-year-old accountants from Nebraska, your team probably isn't going too far.

Of course, if they don't look like Slaughter, with his AP History teacher aesthetic, the other option is an easy choice.

The Mullet.

Iowa tackle Gennings Dunker – another great name – took social media by storm earlier Sunday with his red locks flowing during on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Take a look for yourself and try not to weep at the beauty of it all.

Mullets and offensive line drills. I dare you to name a more American combo.

We've seen plenty of speed and other feats of athleticism dominate the Combine this year, but true football fans look forward to offensive line day and appreciate it for the treat that it is.

I'm not sure where guys like Slaughter and Dunker will end up, but I guarantee you they will bust their asses for the team that drafts them.

Offensive line: the backbone of every football team, and America in general.