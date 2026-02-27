USC WR Makai Lemon Is Getting TORCHED For His NFL Combine 'Stage Presence'

The NFL Scouting Combine always delivers its fair share of interesting headlines every year.

Maybe it's the fact that we're all starving for football storylines in the middle of a long, painful offseason. Or maybe it's that the Combine is designed to test players both physically and mentally and can cause some to completely snap. Either way, February in Indianapolis is always rife with intrigue.

One soundbite that is making the rounds on social media is from USC wide receiver Makai Lemon's media availability, and the buzz isn't coming from anything he actually said.

I'm uncomfortable. I feel like I need an adult after that.

Okay, maybe it's not that bad. But it sure caused a stir on the internet, with several fans on social media mocking Lemon for his "stage presence."

Hey, buddy! Put away the bedroom eyes, okay?

These aren't the people you need to impress anyway.

Speaking of which, if this is how he acts towards the NFL reporters, I wonder what he was like during the interview process with the GMs.

Then again, maybe I don't want to know. Although, I'm sure we will read all about it in some post-draft tell-all from anonymous scouts and managers.

"He just had this look in his eye that made it hard to say no, you know?"

Regardless, Lemon is projected to go fairly high in the Draft this April, with some mock drafts even placing him towards the top of the first round.

Granted, those mock drafts were created before his press conference today, so who's to say how far he slips after scouts get a hold of this footage?

I'm only half joking, as it seems like anything and everything can get you to slip in the draft in today's day and age.

It isn't a homemade bong mask or anything, so there's hope for our citrus-themed wide receiver yet.

Hell, I'd take him on the Dolphins in a heartbeat. I'll just avoid eye contact if I ever run into him on the street down here.