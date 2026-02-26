Looking Back On The Top 5 NFL Combine FREAKS In Recent Memory

These five Combine FREAKS will always be remembered for their performances.

With the Underwear Olympics – also known as the NFL Scouting Combine – in full swing in Indianapolis, we will get our first taste of football activities since the Super Bowl was played a little less than three weeks ago.

Yes, I did have to look up how long ago the last game of football was, because it feels like an eternity, but I digress.

The Combine is a great event that allows college players to show off their athleticism in front of NFL scouts and GMs.

It isn't exactly a great indicator of skill on the field (as we will see in a bit) but it is fun to see these physical specimens do things that mere mortals could only dream of doing.

With that in mind, let's look at five of the freakiest Combine performances over the past few decades.

Chris Johnson — RB (2008)

The man they call CJ2K was once just a little-known scat-back from East Carolina, but his Combine performance in 2008 opened plenty of eyes across the country.

The speedy Johnson recorded a 4.24-second 40-yard dash – in a loose-fitting T-shirt, no less – and broad jumped 10'10".

The 40 time was a record at the Combine that stood for nearly a decade, and his overall performance catapulted Johnson into the first round of the draft that April.

The rest is history, as Johnson went on to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year, made three Pro Bowls, and was one of only a handful of players to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Anthony Richardson – QB (2023)

I mentioned it above, but Combine success does not always equate to on-field performance, and although he is still young and has time to grow, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is just the latest example of this.

Richardson was a physical phenom at Florida, so everyone was anticipating a great showing from him in Indy ahead of the draft.

At 6'4" and 240lbs, Richardson put up numbers that even the most elite wide receivers would die for.

His vertical leap of 40.5 inches set a Combine record, and his 4.43-second 40 time at his size put him in some rarefied air.

Throw in a 10'9" broad jump, and teams were falling all over themselves to draft what was still seen as a project with limitless physical gifts.

It hasn't translated to success in Indianapolis, partly due to injuries, but I still think there is some juice left to squeeze out of Richardson and his Combine performance is a constant reminder of that.

Calvin Johnson – WR (2007)

Arguably the most impressive blend of size and athleticism to ever grace the NFL, wide receiver Calvin Johnson had it all going for him coming out of Georgia Tech.

The man earned the name "Megatron" for a reason: 6'5", 239lbs, ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, and had a vertical of nearly 43 inches.

It's no wonder Johnson demanded constant double and even triple coverage on the field from day one.

He was built like an outside linebacker, ran like an Olympic sprinter, and jumped like he was on a trampoline.

Megatron struck fear into the heart of every cornerback he matched up with, and his 2007 Combine performance was just a precursor to a Hall of Fame career.

Truly one of the best to ever lace them up.

Jordan Davis – DT (2022)

When Ndamukong Suh ran a sub-5-second 40-yard dash, many people lauded him for an accomplishment few could comprehend.

Then, Jordan Davis came along a decade later and reset the market on big men moving quickly.

At 341lbs, Davis ran a 4.78-second 40, faster than most tight ends that are nearly 100lbs lighter, and his 10'3" broad jump at that size might be even more impressive.

Unfortunately, Davis didn't compete in the vertical or 3-cone drills, but just the glimpse of athleticism we got was enough to tell us all we needed to know.

Just for some added context, Davis scored a perfect 10.00 on the Relative Athletic Score, making him the single most athletic defensive tackle to ever compete at the Combine.

It's no wonder he's one of the most feared D-linemen in the game today.

Vernon Davis – TE (2006)

If you thought 4.35 seconds in the 40 at 239lbs was impressive (and it was), how does roughly the same time at 20lbs heavier grab you?

Vernon Davis (no relation to Jordan) still holds one of the most impressive Combine performances in NFL history, clocking a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time at almost 260lbs!

His raw athleticism was jaw-dropping, but when you combine that with the fact that he bench pressed 225lbs for a staggering 33 reps, you'll see why he was one of the highest drafted tight ends of all-time.

Davis would go on to make the Pro Bowl twice in his career and even led the league in touchdown receptions in 2009, but his unforgettable Combine performance in 2006 is definitely one of the highlights of his career.

Have a Combine warrior you think should have been on the list? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know!