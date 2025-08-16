I'm Ready To Lie About Colts QB Anthony Richardson Again

Is Anthony Richardson back or did I just commit the cardinal sin of overreacting to preseason football.

The Indianapolis Colts had a preseason game today, and as I've noted before, you should put next to no stock in a player's performance in the preseason.

But with the Lord as my witness, I am all the way back in on Anthony Richardson being a baller.

For starters, Richardson was able to actually play a full series without a body part exploding.

That alone gives me enough confidence that AR is ready for the rigors of a season.

Although his statline wasn't supremely impressive, Richardson had one throw in particular that has me ready to lie on the young man's name for weeks to come.

Just look at that ball placement!

Why do you do this to me, Anthony?

Just when I'm ready to give up on you, you pull out a prime Aaron Rodgers-level throw in a preseason football game, and I'm ready to defend you to the death.

Admittedly, it looks like the Colts have a little bit of a QB battle going on, as Daniel Jones had himself a decent afternoon as well.

I believe Richardson has a much higher ceiling when compared to Danny Dimes, so for my viewing experience as well as the mental health of Colts fans everywhere, I'm hoping he gets the nod.

The fans are as stoked about this development as I am, if the comments on X are any indication.

The season is still almost a month away, so I reserve the right to retract this statement if and when Richardson has a 4-for-16 day or breaks his ring finger in four different places in the second week of the season.

But for now, count me all the way in on Anthony Richardson being the next big thing in Indianapolis.

Just don't expect me to stand by this take at the end of the season when Indy is down to their fourth-string quarterback.

C'est la vie in the NFL.