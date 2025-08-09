The Best NFL Preseason Overreactions So Far

There is never a better time to fire off some hot takes than during an NFL preseason game.

The NFL preseason is such a unique time in the sports calendar.

Every fan is so thirsty for football that as soon as they see a preseason game pop up on their schedule, they treat it like a bottle of cold water in a vast desert.

But of course, as soon as the starters get pulled after the first series or two, most fans can't find the remote fast enough.

Bye bye Colts vs. Ravens, hello "Modern Family" reruns.

The preseason is good for something else, too: overreactions from fans on social media!

I love reading about how the Eagles are going to miss the playoffs six months after winning a Lombardi trophy, or how a rookie Pro Bowler is headed for a sophomore slump after 12 snaps of preseason football, so I thought I'd share some of my favorites with you.

Let's have some fun at the expense of some delusional fans, shall we?

"Jayden Daniels Is So Buns…"

Some of you watching this clip might be thinking to yourself, "that's not Jayden Daniels!"

And you are right, keen observer.

The quarterback in question is none other than Sam Hartman, a man who is neither black nor does he wear number five.

SleeperEagles may have posted this as a joke, but in every joke there exists a kernel of truth.

Check out some of these fans commenting about Daniels' incoming sophomore slump under the post from the NFL's official X page.

Hey, look, it's preseason for the fans, too!

Cut these guys some slack!

Anthony Richardson Is SO FRAGILE

Colts fans were excited to see what their former first round pick and future franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson, could do when healthy for an entire season.

It looked like those dreams were shattered less than a quarter into their first preseason game on Thursday, when Richardson's pinkie looked like it was trying to secede from the rest of his hand.

Fans started calling the franchise cursed and their quarterback a fragile baby, only for Richardson to be back on the practice field less than 48 hours after his gruesome injury.

Say what you will about Richardson's accuracy (trust me, I had to watch him lead my favorite team in college, so I get it), but questioning his toughness might be a tad too hot of a take.

If any of these social media tough guys had their fingers rearranged the way Richardson's were, they'd call out sick from their cozy desk jobs for a week.

Jaxson Dart: The Next Eli Manning?

I understand why Giants fans are so excited about their first-round pick Jaxson Dart, but let's pump the brakes a little.

The dude has played precisely one half of professional football, and Paulie from Hoboken here is ready to anoint him King of North Jersey.

Then again, if they're comparing him to Daniel Jones, I guess I could see why they're so excited.

But to avoid any heartbreak (of which Giants fans have suffered a lot), I would wait until at least November before I handed Dart the keys to the city.

Shedeur For MVP

I thought I'd save my favorite overreaction for last, and this is a particularly tasty one at that.

Shedeur Sanders had a solid preseason game, but you would think the former Colorado signal caller had just won his third Super Bowl ring the way social media reacted.

A quarterback had a good half of preseason football? Wow, I've never seen that before!

You know who else lit the world on fire in their first preseason game?

Just by doing a modicum of research: Marcus Mariota, Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, Skylar Thompson, EJ Manuel, and DeShone Kizer.

A real "who's who" of franchise quarterbacks, if I do say so myself.

Stop crowning the kid before he's played a single regular season game.

I understand he's a polarizing figure, but can't we just watch some preseason football without calling a bunch of NFL owners, GM's, scouts, and coaches racist?

That's a rhetorical question, of course we can't!

Only two more weeks of this crap, enjoy the rest of your preseason, folks!