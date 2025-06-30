A Look At Some Of The Best Name/Number Jersey Combos In Sports

Jeremiah Fears isn't the only player with a great name and number combo.

The internet was abuzz recently with New Orleans Pelicans' draft pick, Jeremiah Fears, opting to wear the number 0, giving fans everywhere the chance to own a "Zero Fears" Pelicans jersey.

While this is undoubtedly a sick name and number combination, it got my wheels turning trying to think of some of the best combos we have seen in sports recently.

Come with me on a journey through some killer jerseys that will surely have you reaching for your credit card to cop a few of your own.

Dalton Knecht #4 (Knecht 4)

Jeremiah Fears isn't the only NBA player with a triple-platinum jersey.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht chose No. 4 after not wearing it at all throughout his college career, so either he has a hell of a marketing team or he knew what he was doing all along.

Regardless, Knecht 4 is a great nickname and the young shooter likely sold a few jerseys just based on his number/name combo alone.

Now if he had just thought of this in college, he might have gotten some pretty sick NIL deals from Hasbro.

Andrei Kirilenko #47 (AK-47)

This one doesn't hit quite as hard as some of the others on this list due to needing the first name to complete the set, but any basketball fan worth their salt knew about AK-47.

The fact that he was Russian just added to the mystique of the nickname, because you know it wouldn't have had the same cachet if his name was Andrew Karrington from Queens.

Kirilenko 47 jerseys were a staple at every college party in the mid to late 2000's, so for that reason alone, AK-47 belongs on this list.

Roger McQueen #95 (Lightning McQueen)

Similarly to Fears in the NBA, Roger McQueen was recently selected in the NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks and chose to wear the number 95 as an homage to Cars character Lightning McQueen.

You just know there are going to be a mob of kids between the ages of 5-13 that will want a McQueen jersey just so they can rep their favorite animated racecar, regardless of fan allegiance.

Bonus points to McQueen for choosing to do so in Anaheim, both the birthplace of Disneyland and a franchise that was owned by the Walt Disney Corporation for a while.

Very nicely played!

Isaiah Likely #80 (Likely 80)

I had to include this one just for the post above.

It's a bit of a one-trick pony, but every time I see an Isaiah Likely jersey, my mind immediately goes to this hypothetical exchange.

Likely was drafted in 2022, so you know that summer in the greater Baltimore area featured a heavy dose of "Likely 80" jokes being bandied about in every local watering hole from Dundalk to Catonsville.

Parker Titsworth #69 (Do I Even Need To Explain)

This was an absolute slam dunk, no-brainer of a pick.

The man already has one of the greatest last names ever gifted to man, but to go with No. 69 just to tie it all together is legendary.

The best part is that he's an offensive lineman, so his number feels like a natural selection rather than a forced one.

If Parker Titsworth was born a wide receiver, this might have been a different discussion entirely.

Regardless, this is one of the best name and number combos in recent memory and I offer my sincerest gratitude to Mr. Titsworth for gifting us this piece of sophomoric art.

Can you think of your favorite name/number jersey combination? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know who I missed!