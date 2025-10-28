Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Get The Haters Riled Up Again With Their Latest Lingerie Photo Shoot

Heidi and Leni Klum are back in front of the camera in lingerie, showing confidence is a family tradition.

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni refuse to let the haters win. They've proven in the past that they're not going to back down because of a few trolls and that's still the case.

They're back with a brand-new photo shoot and ad campaign for the Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi. Grandma sat this one out and let the greatest mother-daughter lingerie-selling team ever assembled do what they do best, model their asses off.

The Klums, now 52 and 21, have already heard from those who fail to recognize greatness multiple times. They made a note of it, they pushed forward, and they continue to answer the bell when it rings.

They're not about to let comments like "I feel uncomfortable when I see this" slow them down one bit. It's a problem with you if you can't handle a mother and daughter having a good time modeling together in lingerie.

Heidi and Leni are focused on the task at hand. In October 2025, that task is doing their part to get women to part ways with some disposable income and pick up a see-through shirt or two.

There's a lot going on here. There's art, there's invaluable supermodel knowledge being passed along and some genuine old-fashioned mother-daughter bonding that just doesn’t take place these days like it used to.

Heidi and Leni aren’t in the same room together, burying their faces in their phones, ignoring one another. They're smiling, laughing, and having a good time together.

I'm never going to buy that ignoring each other while scrolling on social media is more normal than hugging your mom or dancing around in front of cameras in lingerie. One is hollow, vacant and uninspired. The other is wholesome and full of life.

If that makes you uncomfortable, it says a lot more about you than it does the greatest mother-daughter lingerie-selling team that we'll probably ever see.