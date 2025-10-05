Heidi Klum's Hours Spent Topless At The Beach Paid Off At Paris Fashion Week When She Wore A See-Through Dress

To the untrained eye, Heidi Klum's hours logged topless at the beach could look like a stunt for attention. If only life was that simple. Everything isn’t done just for attention.

Sometimes there's a deeper purpose behind going boobs out while enjoying being in the sun. Sometimes there's a see-through dress at Paris Fashion Week calling your name.

Somehow we've lost sight of that. Leave it to Heidi Klum to remind us of that at the Vetements runway show on Saturday afternoon during Paris Fashion Week. She is a professional supermodel after all.

The 52-year-old arrived for the runway show alongside daughter Leni Klum in a ridiculously oversized coat. The kind of coat that in cartoons the kids get on each other's shoulders to pretend to be an adult.

She had sunglasses and a platinum grill to complete her look. But the coat was hiding her true outfit. The reason for the blood, sweat, and tears spent topless at the beach.

Heidi Klum was wearing a see-through lace dress underneath the coat with nothing but a thong on. Which left very little to the imagination.

She would hit the runway for one of the shows in something much more absurd, but the see-through dress was the outfit that had the internet talking.

It's moments like this that we're going to look back on fondly once Heidi calls it a career and lives her life in a quiet town where a topless beach is a short trip away.

She's writing the how-to guide for content, for fashion, for always being on the clock and for being a step ahead of everyone else. She's a true living legend.