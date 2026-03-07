Ex-Wife Of NASCAR Driver Who Had Disturbing Ties To Epstein Asked To Testify

Former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers and his ex-wife, Sarah Kellen, were all over a newly-released batch of Epstein Files earlier this month.

And now, Kellen is being summoned to the stand.

According to documents released on the House website, Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer sent letters to seven individuals this week requesting their testimony over the next few months.

Kellen, who met Vickers during her time as Epstein's assistant, was one of them. The two divorced last spring after a decade together.

She's been accused, among other things, of recruiting young women, arranging their travel, and scheduling "massages" for Epstein.

Brian Vickers, NASCAR and Epstein

Here's the full letter to Kellen, who was asked to testify on the morning of June 3.

The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (Committee) is reviewing: (i) the alleged mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation into Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, (ii) the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein's death, (iii) the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, (iv) ways in which Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell sought to curry favor and exercise influence to protect their illegal activities, and (v) potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials. Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation.

Kellen, formerly known as Sarah Kensington, was one of four women to be granted immunity for the case back in 2008. Judge Alison Nathan once listed her as "a criminally responsible participant" and the leader of Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the batch of files released in January, emails show Kellen and Vickers first met around 2012. The first time the ex-NASCAR driver is mentioned is in an email, presumably sent by Kellen, and talks about him being a "major playboy."

There were also several emails to and from Epstein involving Vickers' race team, Michael Waltrip Racing, about a potential issue with Vickers' sponsor, Aaron's, which allegedly wasn't pleased when it discovered his ties with Epstein.

Vickers also had direct communication with Epstein, including a particularly disturbing email, forwarded by Vickers, in 2012.

The email's content is sexually explicit.

Vickers, now 42, broke into the Cup Series in 2003, and famously raced the old Red Bull cars during their brief run in the series. He won three times over a 14-year Cup career, and three more times on the Xfinity circuit.

He last raced in 2016.