Emily Ratajkowski Is 'Literally Disgusted' By The All-Female Blue Origin Trip To Space

We can count Emily Ratajkowski among those who aren’t a fan of Monday's all-female Blue Origin space mission. I was waiting for her to weigh in on it before deciding whether I'm a fan of it or not and, thankfully, I now know where she stands.

Lauren Sanchez having her billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos launch her and her friends into space hasn't been greeted with as much support for the all-female crew as they were probably hoping for before their voyage to space.

They did put the ass in astronaut, so the mission wasn't a complete waste as some claim. But that hasn’t stopped the haters and conspiracy theorists. They've been out in force following the 11-minutes in space.

Wendy's even got in on the action, mistakenly believing that this was a trip to space that was all about Katy Perry. It was not, and I don't know how many times she needs to say that for it to sink in.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

So what she sang in space and revealed her set list for her upcoming tour. She's an entertainer. What was she supposed to do sit and quietly observe the Earth from the edge of space? That's pure fantasy.

Emily Ratajkowski is having a hard time finding the meaning behind the Blue Origin space mission

Back to Ratajkowski. She compared the Blue Origin space mission to "end-time shit." Then claimed the company responsible for it was "single-handedly destroying the planet."

From there she got into the "state of the world" and the complete waste of resources that went into this trip. The bottom line is that she's "literally disgusted" by the whole thing.

I'd love nothing more than to disagree with Ratajkowski as she trashes this trip. Say that she's just jealous she didn’t get an invite and point out that she didn’t really explain why the trip was end-time shit or beyond parody. But I'm not going to.

I'm going to trust she knows what she's talking about because she did team up recently with Sydney Sweeney. Now that was a brilliant move.

Also, I really don’t want to get in the middle of it. Ratajkowski obviously isn't a fan.

I know this because she made a second TikTok video calling out space tourism for not being progress and claiming we live in an oligarchy.

To that I say to Ratajkowski, did you see this interview with Katy Perry after they returned to Earth? The mission was about connecting with the strong divine feminine.

I bet she hadn't watched it when she decided to go on her rants against the Blue Origin mission. As Katy says, "this whole journey is not just about going to space…"