Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Emily Ratajkowski, Xandra Pohl Invades The Bahamas & Duke Choked Away Title Shot

Duke choked away a shot at a National Championship

You hate to see it, you really do. Duke had the game in hand and Houston just took it from them. It was an all-time collapse by the Blue Devils.

It almost makes Coach K being shown throughout the game worth it. Although I don’t recall them cutting to him after Duke choked away a shot at a National Championship.

That's too bad. It would have been great to see the scowl on his face after Duke, who led by 14 points at one point in the second half, blew it.

Cooper Flagg, who led all scorers with 27, had a critical foul during Houston's incredible comeback and came up short when Duke needed a bucket late.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Duke Blue Devils. They were so close to punching their ticket and forgot that this tournament is called March Madness for a reason.

Sometimes you have to wait for April for the madness, but it's here.

Duke will be sitting on the couch with the rest of us watching Houston take on Florida on Monday night for a national championship.

Florida had a comeback of their own against Auburn in a close game that saw them pull away late. The Gators dropped 41 second-half points to erase an eight-point Tigers halftime lead.

They're now headed to play for a title in what should be another good game to wrap up the Final Four. I don’t care who wins now that Duke is out of it.

That's all I wanted for most of the tournament. The fact that it came in an all-time choke job in the Final Four makes it even better. I waited patiently, and the wait was worth it.

Florida man flipped out after being denied a free refill at a kid's lemonade stand

A 45-year-old man in Florida wound up taking a trip to jail after he flipped out at a kid's lemonade stand when he was denied a free refill.

You would think that everyone knows there aren’t free refills at a kid's lemonade stand, but evidently that's not the case. This isn’t a huge operation trying to lure folks in for their food with the promise of free refills on their drinks.

Unfortunately, Steven Cusumano, a reported "transient," was more than willing to throw down over having his refill request denied.

He's accused of grabbing a woman who was helping the kids out with their entrepreneurial endeavors and squaring up on her. "While standing in a fighting stance" he allegedly threatened to "beat her up."

You can’t hand out free refills at a lemonade stand if you have to use some of the profits to hire security, because some lunatic thinks he should be given a free refill.

Now I may retract some of that if we're talking about one of those small clear plastic cups and a price tag of let's say, $3 or more. That should come with a free refill.

A botched butt implant removal procedure sent a woman to the hospital

This is a tough one. It's spring, summer is right around the corner, and everyone wants to look good in their bikini. The only problem is outdated butt implants that have to come out.

A New York City man has now been charged after a "patient" of his ended up in the hospital near death after a botched butt implant removal procedure in his home.

The fact that the procedure was being performed in Felipe Hoyos-Foronda's home on March 28 should have been a red flag. Another red flag should have been that he was performing the previously mentioned medical procedure without a license.

The 31-year-old woman who was hoping to have her butt implants removed, according to Action News 13, went into cardiac arrest after being injected with lidocaine.

She was taken to the hospital and, unfortunately, isn't expected to survive. There is evidence that she has lidocaine toxicity.

Hoyos-Foronda was taken into custody attempting to board a flight. He reportedly promoted a variety of cosmetic procedures on TikTok, where he'd sometimes refer to himself as a doctor.

Again, if you’re headed to someone's home to have your butt implants removed, you might want to double-check the legitimacy of the so-called doctor you're visiting.

Duke

- Daren R. writes:

Parents were UMD grads so watched the Terps as a kid.

Did undergrad in NC and rapidly learned to despise UNC. Definitely old enough to remember the 4 corner crap, came in after halftime of that 1 debacle they engineered and said "The score is What?".

So somehow gravitated to Duke. After a number of years of 1 and dones, pretty much flushed watching college. But yeah, Coach K's teams really did redefine being punks.

SeanJo

Daren sent this in prior to last night's disaster. I'm not going to rub it in, he's probably having a hard enough time trying to figure out what happened. How did Duke let their season circle the drain so close to playing for a title?

Hottest actress

Last week there was a viral debate taking place on social media about whether Ana de Armas is the hottest actress of all time. There was plenty of "evidence" for and against this claim.

I didn’t weigh in one way or the other on the debate. I was just happy that it wasn’t a debate about whether de Armas was "mid" or not. She’s definitely not what the kids call mid.

A couple of readers chimed in. Feel free to do so if you'd like.

- David H. writes:

Can’t argue much with Ana but how about Bo Derek. After all she’s a "10" and a conservative.

- Paul R. writes:

Rita Hayworth

Meat!

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Decided to throw a steak on for dinner tonight. Turned out great.

SeanJo

Hey Bill, you can’t go wrong tossing a steak on the grill. I suppose someone out there would find a way to screw it up, but as is the case with all of your meat, your steak looks great.

I had the grill going last night and threw some burgers while watching the Auburn-Florida game.

Tournament & IGs

- John from SD sends:

At least Duke lost!

I didn’t hit you up last Sunday as you completed your run while Joe was taking a break.

You’ve over taken Joe with the IGs, especially with his most recent Dr. Melissa ig posts.

Still grilling!

SeanJo

I couldn’t agree more with the "at least Duke lost." That had me out of bed before the alarm clock this morning.

I appreciate the support, but trust me when I say that pumping out Screencaps every day isn't as easy as Joe makes it look. What he's built here is incredible.

I'm lucky to be able to fill in when needed and hold down Sundays. Don’t fall in love with the backup quarterback. The backup is a backup for a reason.

I love the meat on the grill. Keep it coming.

Bigfoot sighting

- Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO sends:

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

--------

That's it, we have another Sunday in the books. By the way, before I wrap it up entirely, the little guy had another solid t-ball performance yesterday.

He went three for three off the coach pitching and didn’t have to break out the tee at all. That included a bases loaded double down the third baseline.

Send me your full ride offers and your meat. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :