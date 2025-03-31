Social Media Is Debating Whether Ana de Armas Is The Hottest Actress of All Time

A simple question posed on social media on Saturday by someone trying to find the answer to who is the "hottest actress of all time?" sparked a viral debate.

The film enthusiast searching for the answer offered up Ana de Armas as a possible question to the answer. Offered up as evidence was a clip of the 36-year-old dancing in the 2022 movie Deep Water.

I know what you're thinking, Ana de Armas is hot, but the hottest actress of all time?

Could she be? The debate heated up over the weekend and the question/clip of de Armas - who has been linked to Tom Cruise recently - has more than 6 million views at the moment.

Here's the post with exhibit A:

There were those who agreed with the claim that Ana de Armas is the hottest actress of all time. Some even offered up their own evidence.

Is Ana de Armas the hottest actress of all time?

Others weren’t so convinced that the title belonged to de Armas. Names and evidence to the contrary were presented in the comments.

Names like Megan Fox, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Kate Beckinsale and Charlize Theron are tossed into the debate - just to name a few.

Also mentioned were legends like Michelle Pfeifer, Kathleen Turner, Brigitte Bardot, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Even Sophia Loren and Hedy Lamarr were brought up.

And that doesn’t even get you halfway through the more than one thousand responses.

Is Ana de Armas the hottest actress of all time? The answer is to some she is. But so are Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie. To others, it's Elizabeth Taylor and Sophia Loren.

If you came here for a yes or no answer to the question, you're going to be disappointed. Does that mean this viral debate was a complete waste of time? Perhaps.

You're not going to find me arguing that it's not. But I will point out that it's a sign we're headed in the right direction.

Instead of useless discussions started by trolls about whether hot actresses like Sydney Sweeney or Margot Robbie are mid, people are putting in a good-faith effort into trying to figure out who the hottest actress of all time is.

That's a good thing in my humble opinion. Who's your hottest actress of all time? Let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.