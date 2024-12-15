Sydney Sweeney Responds To Trolls Who Have Decided That She's 'Mid'

By just about any metric you want to use, Sydney Sweeney had a monster year this year. She rode into 2024 on a wave that started last December when the box office hit Anyone but You was released.

She hosted Saturday Night Live, she's been in a bunch of ads, and reached the level of success that comes with pay raises and creepy paparazzi camping outside your mansion. It also comes with haters.

Remember that old insane Hollywood producer she stuffed into a locker earlier this year? Or how about the lunatic who ranked her a 3 out of 10?

Now some of this is an attempt to use Sweeney for some cheap attention. That's all part of how people use the internet. They'll throw out claims that the 27-year-old's boobs aren't actually that big to do so.

It's sad, but it's a part of the world we live in today. Another part of the world we live in today is trolls claiming that someone notably attractive, like Sydney Sweeney, is actually not that hot.

The trolls have targeted actress Margot Robbie and model Adriana Lima and countless others with the label "mid." It's part of the troll playbook, and who knows how much of it is driven by bots?

Sweeney was hit with the "mid" claim and a bunch of other nasty comments about her appearance after those paparazzi campers caught her hanging out in a bikini at her $13 million Florida Keys mansion.

Sydney Sweeney kept her response to the trolls simple

One response, which has more than 30 million views, included the paparazzi pics and reads, "All women are catfishes. The question is, to what degree."

Trying to compare Sydney Sweeney hanging out at her house by the pool with a red carpet appearance or something similar is completely bananas. People doing that have lost touch with reality.

Does she look the same? Of course not. Is she still hot? Absolutely. She's not mid and she's not catfishing anyone at all.

Sweeney saw some of the comments on social media and responded to them with a caption-less post. She's letting the video and those who are living in reality do the talking for her.

This is a very sad attempt to bully Sydney Sweeney and knock her off her game. I don’t think it's going to work. It didn't work when it was tried on Margot Robbie or Adriana Lima.

She's been heads down, full steam ahead, when other attempts to knock her off her game have come her way. Like the unapologetic leader that she is, she addresses them and keeps it moving.

Consider this addressed and, much to the haters' disappointment, there will be more of the same from Gen Z's pop culture hero. Buckle up, Sweeney's preparing for another big year in 2025.