Sydney Sweeney Rides The Success Of 'Anyone But You' To A Huge Raise, Now One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses

Sydney Sweeney is a certified star. It didn't take most people all that long to figure that out, but now Hollywood is finally getting the message.

The 27-year-old actress starred alongside Glen Powell in Anyone But You and the romantic comedy went on to make $220 million at the box office. She reportedly was paid $2 million for the movie, not counting her producer fee and backend profits.

That was last year. Fast-forward to this year and Sweeney, who is starring in Ron Howard’s latest Eden, with actresses Ana de Armas and Vanessa Kirby, is commanding much higher pay.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she's taking home $7.5 million to star in the movie The Housemaid, which will also star Amanda Seyfried. I've never been great at math, but even I know that's a significant raise.

THR adds that the large increase in pay isn't that common in today's Hollywood. Sweeney has turned herself into one of the most in-demand actresses in the business. She has several projects lined up and is already working on one about female boxer Christy Martin.

Sydney Sweeney gets a massive raise after the success of her movie Anyone But You

Being in such high-demand and serving in her role as Gen Z's pop culture hero are only part of what went into Sweeney becoming one of the highest paid actresses of her generation.

Sources told THR that the $250,000 executive producing fee and the estimated millions in profits from Anyone But You also played a part.

So where does Sydney Sweeney stack up? She's right behind her Euphoria co-star Zendaya, who reportedly took home $10 million for Challengers.

No wonder Sweeney's so busy.

Having the face of a generation in her prime in your movie for less than $8 million is only going to increase her demand. She did turn a romantic comedy in this day and age into gold after all.

The lunatics who can't wrap their minds around Sydney Sweeney's success are going to have to try a lot harder to slow her down. Good luck.