Ron Howard's latest effort, Eden, is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. It features a cast that includes Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney.

If going out to see what could very well be one of the most iconic duos of all-time teaming up wasn't enough to see the film, then perhaps talk of a "crazy threesome" would do the trick.

That's what is being promised by de Armas, who discussed her role in the movie with Vanity Fair. She plays "The Baroness" alongside stars Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, Vanessa Kirby and Daniel Bruhl.

"I got a little scared, and I told [Ron] I was nervous because it was really out there," de Armas told Vanity Fair. "He was very supportive and excited. There was no question I wanted to do it. I wanted the challenge."

The movie is set in the 1930s in the Galápagos Islands. According to de Armas, her character "The Baroness" is involved in a crazy relationship.

"Having this crazy threesome relationship, and being a woman of opposites—either she’s sweet and tender and fragile and nervous and scared, or she’s absolutely crazy and dangerous," de Armas said of her role. "It was kind of finding that limit: What was the craziest I could get? How far could I go?"

Now that's how you promote a film festival premiere. Is it going to be an award-winning film? That's not for me to decide. I hear Sydney Sweeney and Ana de Armas are teaming up for a new movie, and I'm intrigued. Toss on a crazy threesome relationship, and I'm going to watch it.

Well, I'm going to have every intention of watching it anyway. I tend to lose track of these kinds of movies, then months go by and then years, and then one day I'm like ‘Oh yeah, I wanted to see that one.’

This one's a little different. We've got two, no three with Vanessa Kirby, big-named actresses on the rise in the same movie.

A big three is good enough to win a title, it should be good enough to get me to watch a movie as well. Whenever this gets an official release date, I'm going to see it.