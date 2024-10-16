Sydney Sweeney Unrecognizable In New Movie About Legendary Athlete

Sydney Sweeney's new look will have fans doing a double take.

The Hollywood star and "Euphoria" actress is playing legendary female boxer Christy Martin in an untitled biopic that is currently filming.

The plot of the film about the legendary boxer is simply described as follows:

"A naturally gifted fighter, her life transformed in 1989 when she met her manager, and later husband, Jim Martin. Breaking boundaries, she became the first woman to sign with iconic promoter Don King, and the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Her charisma, good looks and resilience in the ring won her an avid fanbase and propelled her to become welterweight champion. But behind the well-honed public persona, she tackled personal demons, toxic relationships, and a brutal attempt on her life."

It certainly sounds like it's going to be an interesting film, and the latest addition to Sweeney's growing filmography.

She also looks completely different in the role.

Sydney Sweeney will star as Christy Martin.

Sweeney posted two photos of herself in character as Martin, and wrote the following:

"well the cats out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film im working on right now. over the past few months, i’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring. her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon :)

CHRISTY MARTIN"

Most noticeably, it looks like Sweeney might have packed on some muscle and gotten in fighting shape, on top of her rocking some new hair.

Take a look at Sweeney as Christy Martin below.

I certainly wasn't alone in my observation of Sweeney packing on the muscle and looking ready to fight. People flooded her comments noticing the same:

Sweeney also previously revealed she even has a little bit of fighting experience that should translate nicely to the film.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself," she told Deadline back in May.

Furthermore, this will be an interesting change of pace for Sweeney. Martin survived a brutal murder attempt from her then-husband. She survived being stabbed and shot during the attack.

Seeing as the movie doesn't even have a title yet, it definitely doesn't have a release date. It will likely premiere in late 2025 or early 2026. It should be interesting to see how Sweeney does. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.