Florida Man Arrested For Battery After Being Denied Free Refill At Lemonade Stand

I've noticed lately that some places are getting stingy with refills on beverages. I always play by the "If the drinks are accessible to customers, the refills are fair game" rule, but one place I've never considered refills to be on the table: kids' lemonade stands.

However, one man in Florida would disagree with this assessment, and it has gotten him into trouble.

According to The New York Daily News, Steven Cusumano was in Clearwater, Fla., when he decided to grab himself a beverage at a lemonade stand run by kids.

I don't see many of those anymore, but I bet the kids had dollar signs in their eyes like little Hanna-Barbera characters when Cusumano wandered up to their stand because the report described him as a "transient."

Do you know what that means? He's always on the move and therefore thirsty. Of course, it also usually means there's not much money to be thrown around, but I'm sure these youngsters weren't charging more than a quarter for a half-full Dixie cup of lukewarm Country Time.

Anyway, Clearwater Police say Cusumano bought a drink, but "then became angry when he was not allowed to refill his cup."

I mean, It's a lemonade stand. I get being a little miffed if Wendy's tightened up on how much Mr. Pibb you could help yourself to, but these are kids. You buy the lemonade to be nice; it's not a value proposition.

Again, Cusumano might disagree here because he's alleged to have grabbed one of the lemonade stand workers "while standing in a fighting stance" and threatened to "beat her up."

There's no word on the age of the alleged victim, but again, we're dealing with a lemonade stand.

Police say that Cusumano admitted to the incident, although he did claim that the lemonade stand worker was "talking sh-t to me."

Cusumano has since pleaded not guilty to a felony battery charge. It was noted in the Daily News story that – I hope you're sitting down for this – the homeless man reportedly has a significant criminal record for trespassing, narcotics, disorderly intoxication, assault, and weapon charges.